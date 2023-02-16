Springtime is just around the corner even though we may still experience another freeze. Here are some late winter tips to prepare your lawn, landscape, houseplants and garden beds for the spring season.

Prepare garden beds for spring planting

In spring it is often too rainy to work the soil. Take advantage of any dry periods to mix in some compost, form raised beds, and get the planting areas ready for spring planting. After preparing the soil, cover the surface with a leaf mulch to prevent crusting, erosion and growth of weed seeds. Remove the mulch a week before planting to allow the soil to warm up a bit.

Purchase easy orchids

Moth orchid, or Phalaenopsis as they are properly called, are among the easiest orchids to grow. A bright but indirect sun area and some periodic watering is all they take to make it through the year. Just take care to avoid overwatering and fertilize with a soluble product at half the lowest label rate once a month from spring through summer.

Fertilize cool season annual flowers

You can get another boost of bloom out of those cool season annuals if you apply one (synthetic) or two (organic) cups of turf type fertilizer per 100 square feet of bed area and then water it in well. Mulch the area after fertilizing and watering to deter weeds.

Remove cool season lawn weeds

Cool season weeds are starting to put on their late winter to spring growth push. If you have only spotted areas of the yard where these weeds are showing up, consider hand pulling them now before they start to set and mature viable seeds. This is also true for these weeds in flower and garden beds.

Good time to have soil tested

It is good to have your soil tested before planting a new area and every three or four years in established garden areas. These tests provide the basis for fertilizer applications. There’s no “ideal” fertilizer for any plant. It all depends on what is in your soil to begin with. So, garden smarter and start with a soil test. Complete the testing soon to allow time to get the results back and make needed amendments prior to spring planting.

Plant woody ornamentals before weather heats up

Late winter is a great time to plant new trees, shrubs and woody vines. By setting them out now, they’ll have time to settle in and start developing a good root system before the demands of hot weather arrive.

Treat for scale insects

Scale insects are most effectively controlled on fruit trees, crape myrtles, euonymus, hollies and other susceptible plants by applying dormant oil sprays in late winter, but before blooms and leaf buds emerge.

Check your plant’s branches and foliage over to see if scale insects are present before deciding to spray.

When using oil sprays, complete coverage of all branch areas is critical for good control. Avoid oil sprays within a day or two of a freeze.

Maintain even soil moisture for houseplants

Winter is a challenging time for our indoor plants. Light levels, daylength and indoor temperatures affect how much water a plant uses. Dig down an inch or two to feel the growing medium and water when it is no longer moist to the touch. Soggy wet growing media can be deadly for houseplants but so can a lack of adequate moisture.