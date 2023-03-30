Wonderful spring weather has arrived and our plants are growing rapidly. Take advantage of any sunny weather this weekend and next week to attend to some timely tasks that will set your landscape and garden plants up for success.

Soil comes first

It is exciting to go out and buy flowers, vegetables and other plants for the garden. Soil on the other hand is not quite so alluring. However, the success of any garden is dependent on top quality soil. Invest in some compost before you invest in plants. Mix in a few inches prior to planting and build raised beds to divert excess rainfall. Your gardens will be much more productive and beautiful.

Plant warm season bedding plants

Now is a good time to set out transplants of warm season bedding plants for early color in the landscape. Some great choices include angelonia (snapdragons), cockscomb, coreopsis, cosmos, cleome, marigold, nasturtium, petunia, phlox, portulaca, salvia, lobularia, sunflower and zinnia.

Prune freeze damaged plants

The freeze we experienced this past December caught many shrubs and groundcovers before they had adequately hardened off. Remove all dead shoots and branches back to where new growth is emerging.

Shear evergreen hedges

Hedges and other evergreen shrubs are sending out new growth. Shear them now to shape them and promote a dense canopy of foliage. Always keep the base of the shrub wider than the top or those lower areas will be shaded out and lose their foliage cover. Once lost it is very difficult to get new foliage to return to those areas.

Light colors brighten shady areas

Dark bloom colors are attractive when viewed up close or set against lighter colors. Yet in shady areas it is best to focus on white and other light, bright colors. They are much more visible and draw interest and attention to these less noticeable landscape areas.

Give blooming plants a boost

Fertilize color beds and containers every few weeks to keep them vigorous and blooming. Many of our new varieties will literally bloom themselves into a weakened state. Provide these thoroughbreds regular feeding and they will reward you with outstanding performance.

Get ready to fertilize turf

Once you have mowed your lawn grass twice (mowing weeds doesn't count), it is actively growing and can use a boost from some fertilizer. This is about early to mid-April most years. If we fertilize too early the winter weeds will benefit and nutrients can wash away or otherwise be lost before our sleepy headed southern turf wakes up enough to really need it.

Check for plum curculios

The plum curculio attacks the fruit on peach, nectarine and plum trees. They start laying eggs in the fruit about the time the blooms have fallen resulting in the "worms" we find later feeding around the fruit's pit. Check for them by spreading a white sheet beneath a branch early in the morning and jarring it with a hard jolt. The sluggish insects will fall to the sheet. Control sprays should begin when about 3/4 of the petals have fallen and continue for several weeks. Check with your local AgriLife Extension Office for free information on managing these and other pests.