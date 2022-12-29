Skip Richter column: Seeds offer the promise of spring bounty

Seeds are incredible things. Those tiny dry bits of organic matter cast from the plant seem lifeless and insignificant. Yet in each seed a harvest lays waiting.

You’ve probably heard the adage, “Man can count the seeds in an apple but only God can count the apples in a seed.” A single seed holds the potential for a bountiful harvest if we provide it with the growing conditions it needs.

It’s great winter therapy to plant seeds. Seeds promise the arrival of spring, bountiful vegetables and beautiful flowers. Planting seeds is an act of faith and a renewal of the gardener’s hopes and dreams. Seeds look to the future.

Planting a seed sets the stage for a delicious meal or a beautiful bouquet months from now. I recall a shadowbox with small, colorful dried zinnias in it when I was a child. It was a gift from an aunt to my mom years earlier. Looking at those flowers now I can’t help but wonder about the day my aunt held the seeds in her hands. I wonder if she could imagine that years later they’d still be adorning a home.

January begins our indoor seed starting season. Our last average frost date is about Feb. 26 so decide how much of a gambler you are and choose the date when you wish to set your transplants out in the garden. I’d suggest waiting until a couple of weeks later.

Count back the number of weeks it takes to grow a transplant to determine when to plant your seeds indoors. Tomatoes need about six weeks while peppers and eggplant take seven or eight weeks. While cucumbers, squash, and melons are generally direct seeded outdoors, if you wish to grow transplants allow two or three weeks. All these times are under ideal temperature and lighting conditions. Here are a few tips to consider.

Containers and growing media

Seed starting trays are designed to make it easy to grow your own transplants, but any small container that has holes for drainage will work.

Garden centers offer potting mixes that work fine with larger seeds, but a seed starting mix is more finely ground making it easy to plant small seeds at a consistent depth. The seed packet will provide the best planting depth, but in the absence of that information go with about three times the width of the seed.

Lighting

Seedlings require bright light in the correct wavelengths to grow stocky and healthy. Poor quality and quantity of light is the main cause of weak, spindly seedlings. For the best results choose lighting designed for plants. LEDs are great and use minimal energy, but high output compact fluorescents also can work well if there is plenty of light in the red and blue wavelengths in the spectrum.

A plug-in timer set to run 14 to 16 hours a day is an easy and inexpensive way to provide this daily.

Temperature

As a general guide, 75 degrees is a good temperature for germinating and growing species that you’ll be transplanting in the spring. A warming mat beneath seeding trays will provide a fast boost for seeds started in cooler areas such as an unheated garage or greenhouse.

Watering

Start by wetting the seed starting medium prior to planting. If the mix is dry, it may initially repel water so moistening before planting is important. After planting, gently wet the seeds and medium taking care not to dislodge the seeds.

After the initial wetting of the surface, you can simply set the planted trays into a tray of water and allow the moisture to wick up into the mix. Then remove the tray and allow any excess water to drain out. The goal is to keep the medium evenly moist, not soggy wet.

If you didn’t purchase a tray with a clear cover, you can use a dry cleaner’s bag. Place some coffee stirrers or popsicle sticks around the tray to keep the plastic bag from laying on the soil or germinating seedlings.

If the medium was moistened well, you won’t likely need to water again until the seeds have germinated.

Fertilizing

The germinating seed doesn’t need fertilizing, but the growing seedlings that have developed their first true leaves do. Fertilize them with a very dilute soluble plant food at the lowest “constant feed” label rate. Avoid excessive fertilization as this will contribute to lanky growth and weak transplants.

Brushing over the growing seedlings once or twice a day also will help to induce a stockier transplant that is better able to adjust to outdoor conditions after transplanting.

Gather some seeds, growing mix and planting trays and imagine your most bountiful garden ever as you get a head start indoors. It’s all there in the seeds!