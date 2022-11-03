Skip Richter column: Saving seeds saves time, money

Saving seed is a practice as old as gardening itself. Seed saving preserves our gardening heritage and species diversity. Heirloom varieties adapted to our local soils and climate can be preserved.

Perhaps the best reason to save seed is that it is a deeply rewarding and enjoyable part of the gardening experience. The icing on the cake is that it saves money, too. With some basic understanding of plant pollination, seed development, and the process of collecting, processing and storing seed you can begin right away to create your own seed bank at home.

Hybrid vs open pollinated

Hybrids are created by crossing two distinctly different parents to come up with a new superior variety. Hybrids are usually superior to either of their parents, and more productive due to something known as “hybrid vigor.” They can be easily created again and again by crossing those same two parent types.

We don’t save seeds from hybrids because the offspring will be a varied mix of genetics and usually lacking the hybrid’s desirable characteristics.

Self-pollination and cross pollination

Some plants naturally pollinate themselves while others readily cross pollinate. Tomatoes tend to mostly pollinate themselves. In squash, however, bees move the pollen from male blooms to female blooms, often between closely related species of squash. In such cases, some unusual combinations can naturally occur.

Preventing cross pollination

If you want to save seeds from a desired open pollinated variety, you will want to prevent cross-pollination. This could mean separating varieties by planting time, distance or by covering the blooms with an insect-excluding cover and then hand pollinating individual blooms. I often use organza bags with drawstrings, available in many sizes from craft stores or online for this purpose. Bagging individual blooms allows me to control who the parents are in a cross or to make sure that self-pollination occurs.

Harvesting seeds

Whether you are controlling the pollination process or not, if you wish to save seeds, allow them to mature just begin to dry before harvesting them so they will be fully developed and viable. At that point clip them off the plants and spread them on a screen or newspaper to dry in an area with good ventilation and out of direct sunlight.

Some species such as bluebonnets propel the seeds some distance, while seeds of others such as lettuce drift away in the wind. Harvest them as they begin to turn brown and place them in a paper sack to finish drying. Clip the top of the sack together for species that tend to fling their seeds far and wide.

Species that produce a pulpy fruit (muskmelons, squash, tomatoes, etc.) should be allowed to mature past normal harvest stage so the seeds are fully developed. Scoop out the seeds and wash them to remove the surrounding pulp and/or gel. Then dry the seeds prior to storage.

Storing seeds

Nature stores seeds by dropping them on the ground in quantities sufficient to ensure that if even only a fraction survive the species can continue. In our gardens we prefer a higher percentage outcome.

While the storage life of most garden species will vary from one to six or more years, storage conditions are a bigger factor than species in determining how long seeds will remain viable.

The keys to longer storage life are low to moderate temperatures and low humidity. If you will be planting the seeds in the next year or so, an air-conditioned room may suffice. A refrigerator allows for longer storage and the freezer helps achieve the longest storage life for seeds.

Place the dry seeds in an airtight container such as a glass jar with a tight-sealing lid. In order to save space, each type of seed can be stored in its own labeled paper envelope inside a larger jar. Coin envelopes work great for this purpose.

Make sure and label the seed with species, variety and date. Trust this advice from someone who has more than once thought, “Oh I’ll remember what that was,” only to find myself staring at a packet of “mystery seeds” months or years later.

Place a packet of desiccant in the storage container to remove moisture, especially that which may form as you open and close the container to access the seeds. Allow containers from cold storage to reach room temperature before opening them, especially if they will be going back into storage, since moisture from the air will condense on cold objects.

Seed saving is one of the most enjoyable and economically sensible aspects of gardening. I’ve provided some general tips but for more specific details take time to continue learning about the plants that most interest you.

There are several books for those who wish to go much deeper. For a quick reference Seed Savers Exchange has some helpful information online at seedsavers.org/learn#seed-saving and Southern Exposure Seeds has a handy chart at southernexposure.com/growing-guides/saving-seeds-home-use.pdf to get you started.Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.