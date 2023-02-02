The recent cold snap and rain will be behind us as this weekend brings sunshine and rising temperatures. This is our invitation back outdoors to spend some time in the landscape and garden. Here are some timely activities for gardeners:

Fertilize cool season vegetables

In the cool months some nutrients may not be as available due to cold soil conditions. A little extra winter feeding will help keep vegetables vigorous and productive. Feed plants every 4-6 weeks with a light dose of fertilizer in a 3-1-2 ratio of nutrients. The extra nitrogen is important in the winter garden. The exceptions to this advice are cool season peas, which don’t benefit from a nitrogen boost.

Plant onions and seed potatoes

Cut sections of potatoes with at least two buds and allow them to dry for a few days before planting. Onion transplants also should be planted soon for the best production. Keep the soil moist but not soggy wet. If drainage is poor, raised beds are needed.

Fruit cleanup

Pick up and discard fallen fruit, as well as dried fruit that is still attached to your apple, pear, peach and plum trees to remove potential sources of disease organisms and in some cases insects that infest the fruit. If there are any dead sections of the tree’s branches, prune these out below the dead area and remove it from the area also.

Prune blackberries

Remove any blackberry canes (upright shoots emerging from the ground) that produced fruit last year by cutting them off at the ground. Shear long, lanky side shoots on these upright canes back to 2 or 3 feet long to make the planting more accessible during harvest.

Divide fall-blooming bulbs and other perennials

Divide perennial plants that bloom in fall such as chrysanthemums, autumn asters, Mexican marigold-mint, Physostegia (obedient plant) and reset in their new garden locations or share with friends. Late summer and fall-blooming bulbs also can be dug, divided and reset now.

Soil tests guide fertilizer applications

Have your soil tested every three or four years, especially when gardening in a new spot. The results will guide you on the nutrients your soil needs most — and least. There’s no “ideal” fertilizer for any plant. It all depends on what is in your soil to begin with. So garden smarter and start with a soil test.

Topdressing landscape beds

Winter is a good time to add compost or decomposed manure as a surface mulch around trees and shrubs. By the time spring rains arrive, these materials will be in place and ready to release nutrients to the plant’s roots.

Prune nandina shrubs

When pruning nandinas and other multi-stemmed shrubs, first remove any dead or damaged branches and then remove about 20-25% of the oldest canes or stems at ground level. Then shape the rest of the plant, but do not cut everything back to the same height. This helps to maintain a natural appearance.

Shear evergreen groundcovers

Evergreen groundcovers such as liriope, Aztec grass, cast iron plant and various vining groundcover species that have become unattractive due to the effect of summer heat, winter cold or damage from pests and diseases can be rejuvenated by a later winter shearing back to just above the soil line. Complete this pruning back of old growth prior to the emergence of new growth. With the arrival of warm weather new growth will fill in and the planting will be fresh and attractive again.

Biggest isn’t always best

When buying plants, the biggest is not always the best, especially when dealing with bare-root fruit trees. The small to medium sizes are usually less expensive and often establish faster since their relative loss of roots is not as great as large-sized bareroot plants. Likewise, container grown fruit and landscape trees that are very large may be slower to establish and begin vigorous growth.

Stockpile leaves for summer

We just can’t seem to get enough leaves for summer mulching and composting. No matter how many bags we stockpile, it always runs out long before the fall season arrives again. Now is the time to get in that last stash as uninformed neighbors continue to discard their leaves. Gather this landscape treasure now and in summer you’ll be glad you did.