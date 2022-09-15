Skip Richter column: Rejuvenate gardens heading into fall

Area landscapes are recovering from the summer heat and drought. Most parts of our area have received some rain, which has rejuvenated our lawns and garden plants. Temps in the lower 90s seem downright cool compared to what we were experiencing this past summer, and our plants are showing their enthusiasm. Here are a few timely activities for this coming week.

Fertilize flowers

Annual and perennial flowers can be kept vigorous and full of blooms by fertilizing them every 4-6 weeks and maintaining moderate soil moisture in the absence of rainfall. These flowers expend quite a bit of energy producing blooms and need good nutrition to keep up the good work.

Plant next spring’s blooms now

Sweet peas, larkspur, poppies and many wildflowers are seeded in the fall to grow through winter in preparation for their big spring show. Watch for the young plants to emerge and carefully pull any weeds to avoid the competition for light, water and nutrients. These flower seedlings won’t grow much in the coming few months, but will take off like a rocket in late winter and early spring.

Prevent pest damage

Cool season greens are a favorite target of caterpillars, beetles and aphids. Spread a lightweight rowcover fabric over the row after planting, leaving extra slack in the cover to allow for plants to grow. Secure the edges with boards or soil and the plants will grow virtually pest free right up until harvest. Caterpillars also can be controlled with sprays of the natural ingredient Bacillus thuringiensis or B.t.

Rejuvenate herbs for fall

Shear back herb plants that are ragged looking from the effects of summer. Fertilize them lightly and mulch the soil surface. They will respond with new growth in the coming months. Fall is a great time for herbs and that new growth will develop some wonderful flavor for cooking and making herbal oils and vinegars.

Control perennial weeds

Fall is a good time to control those difficult-to-eradicate perennial weeds like nutsedge, wild blackberry, poison ivy and bermudagrass. Options include hand digging — watch out for poison ivy! —or sprays of an herbicide. These difficult to manage weeds are preparing for the cool season and are more susceptible to these control efforts now than they would be in spring.

Lawn rescue

This has been a brutal summer for many of our southern lawns. If your lawn is patchy from drought and/or insect damage give it a light fertilization now. Then water it in with a half inch of irrigation in the absence of rain. Spread one half inch of compost over the area to mulch the surface and deter winter weeds, as well as to feed the soil gradually over time.

Prevent cool season weeds

Cool season weeds such as henbit, carpetweed, chickweed, annual bluegrass and clover will soon be sprouting in lawns, flower beds and gardens. Take steps to prevent these invaders with a cover of mulch in garden beds or be ready to skim the soil surface in garden beds with a hoe while the weeds are young and easy to destroy with a minimum of effort.

In turf areas, select and apply a preemergence herbicide product this week or next to shut these weeds down before they start. Follow the label very carefully for best results and to avoid unintended damage.

Prepare soil for woody ornamental planting

Fall-planting season is just around the corner. Now is a great time to prepare the soil in the areas where new shrubs, trees or woody vines will be planted in the coming months. Mix a few inches of compost into the soil as deeply as is practical throughout the entire area where you will plant. When planting time comes you will have a wide bed ready for the new woody ornamentals.