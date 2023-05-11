Warm weather and rain have given our garden and landscape plants some needed encouragement to really take off and grow. Unfortunately, insect pests and diseases are also on the rise. This week we'll go over some of the things to be planting in the garden and some of the likely pest problems to be on the lookout for following these recent rains.

Now is a great time to add some summer color by planting warm season annual and perennial flowers. For sunny spots, salvias, lantana, Madagascar periwinkle (annual vinca), portulaca, purslane, copper plant, yarrow, blue daze (Evolvulus), spider flower (Cleome), Mexican sunflower (Tithonia), celosia, gomphrena, flowering tobacco (Nicotiana), summer snapdragons (Angelonia) and zinnia are among the multitude of wonderful choices. For partial shade, try Persian shield, coleus, begonias, pentas, wishbone flower (Torenia), caladiums and impatiens.

Plant summer vegetables including melons, okra, southern peas, amaranth, Malabar and sweet potatoes. Mulch the soil surface in your garden rows liberally to stay ahead of weeds. Give your garden vegetables (except southern peas) a boost of nitrogen to keep them vigorous and promote future production.

This is a great time to plant herbs in containers or garden beds. Some such as basil are especially fond of warmer conditions which have arrived at last. Make sure the soil drains well or build raised planting beds to facilitate drainage.

Keep an eye out for fruit rots on squash. They usually appear as rotting areas on the fruit, often followed by a black, "whiskery" growth. Fungicides can be used following rain to prevent the problem. However, unless the weather stays rainy it is usually sufficient to just pick and discard infected fruit promptly and avoid overhead watering of your squash plants to minimize the chance of infection.

Roses tend to bloom in waves. As the spring wave of flowers wanes, prune off the spent flowers to tidy up the bush and get it ready for more blooming. Make the cut just above the first compound leaf with five leaflets.

Following a bloom cycle, give your roses a boost of nutrition to keep them vigorous and productive. I often use turf fertilizer for this purpose. Just make sure it is not a weed-and-feed type. The 3-1-2 ratio products, such as 6-2-4, 21-7-14, 15-5-10, or a similar ratio works very well to promote vigor and reblooming. Apply the synthetic fertilizers, which contain a higher concentration of nutrients, at a rate of about one-quarter cup spread evenly throughout an area extending 3 feet out around each plant. If using an organic fertilizer, increase the application rate to three-quarters to 1 cup.

Powdery mildew is showing up on crape myrtles, roses, some daisies, coral honeysuckle, Turk's cap, rock rose (Pavonia) and other susceptible species. Synthetic fungicides are among the better remedies. Organic options include products containing potassium bicarbonate or neem oil.

Whatever product you choose note that preventative spraying is much more effective than waiting until the damage is already extensive.

Spider mites are also making their warm season debut. They can be kept in bounds without pesticide sprays by washing the entire plant with a strong spray of water directed upward from underneath the plants because mites prefer to hide on the undersides of leaves. Other control options are neem oil and insecticidal soap which must also be directed to the undersides of the leaves.

Avoid using oil and soap products when temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

When using any pesticide, always refresh your memory by reading the directions on the label as well as the precautions and antidotes. They are provided for your protection. If a teaspoon is good, a tablespoon is not better and may harm the plants.