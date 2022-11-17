Skip Richter column: Prepare your plants for freezing weather

The frost we experienced recently burned foliage on the top and sides of cold-sensitive plants. When a hard freeze arrives, warm-season annuals will be killed outright while perennials will only lose their above ground parts until warmer spring weather brings new growth.

Now is a good time to prepare for that first hard freeze, while supplies are still in stock at area stores. Here are some things to keep in mind and some tips to guide you.

Soil moisture

A moderately moist soil will hold the heat from the sun and avoid plant stress going into a drought. Don’t water if your soil is already moist as soggy soil creates its own plant problems.

Likewise, don’t sprinkle the plant branches and foliage with water all night. While there is a scientific application of this process that some types of fruit orchards can utilize, it generally won’t work with the equipment available to a home landscape, but instead will result in ice loads that break branches.

Soil surfaces

While I usually sound like a broken record urging gardeners to mulch, mulch, mulch, consider pulling back the mulch around semi-tender plants, such as citrus, young fig trees or vegetable garden beds. This allows the sun to heat up the soil more than if it were blanketed in mulch. That heat will radiate out through the evening and if combined with a cover can trap it around the plants.

If, on the other hand, you are dealing with semi-hardy perennials, such as pride of Barbados, firebush, Mexican heather or golden dewdrop (Duranta), a mound of mulch over the crown of the plant can protect that base from serious freeze damage. This can help avoid the need to replace these plants next spring.

Another technique with semi-hardy shrubs and trees is to mound soil or compost deeply up around the base of the trunk. I know we tell you not to do that, but this is only temporary and will be pulled back after the freeze. Should a severe freeze kill your citrus tree, the trunk base above the graft can resprout in spring and you can train it into a tree again rather quickly.

Freeze covers

Perhaps the most common way to protect vegetables, flowers and other small plants is to cover them on a cold night. The purpose of the cover is two-fold. First it slows cooling of plant tissues and loss of the soil’s warmth to the atmosphere by holding the warmth of the soil around the plants. Second, it deflects the wind and creates some dead air space around the plants to slow cooling on a night with some moderate wind.

Sheets, blankets, plastic, tarps and denser types of rowcover fabric may all be used. The key is to drape them over plants and straight down to the ground. Then secure the edges with soil or any objects heavy enough to hold them securely to the ground.

Don’t simply wrap the tops and secure the cover to the plant’s trunk or base. These “landscape lollipops” do little if anything to help and in fact exclude the rising heat from the soil.

Another option is to use wood or bent sections of PVC to construct a cage around plants to support the cover.

Raising the thermostat

When stagnant air and rising soil heat are not adequate, the next step is to warm things up beneath the cover. A flood light or 100-watt incandescent bulb in a clamp on fixture with an aluminum shield is a simple way to do this. The heat produced by the light can make a significant difference if the cover prevents wind from displacing the air inside. Remember that you are not trying to make it “warm” beneath the cover from a human standpoint, but rather just keeping the temps at least a few degrees above freeze damage.

Make sure and check all electrical connections and remove any dry grass around them to avoid a fire hazard. Point the light downward toward the soil and not close to bark or branch tissues, or the heat can cause tissue damage.

Fore more information on freeze protection there is a helpful free publication that I co-authored, Protecting Landscapes and Horticultural Crops from Frosts and Freezes. Type “frost freeze” in the search box at agrilifelearn.tamu.edu.