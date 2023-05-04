We are in the big middle of spring and the temperatures couldn’t be better for some outdoor gardening activities this weekend. Here are some things to attend to as you are out enjoying your landscape and garden.

Prune spring blooming shrubs

Spring blooming shrubs will set buds in mid-to-late summer for next year's bloom. Prune them soon after flowering. This way their new growth will have time to mature and be ready to set buds for next year. This includes azaleas, camelias, roses that bloom only in spring, spirea and flowering quince. Keep the natural shape of the plant in mind as you prune, and avoid excessive cutting except where necessary to control size.

Plant turfgrass

Now that the weather is warming up turfgrasses are actively growing. It is a good time to start a new lawn or to fill in bare spots. Whether using seed or sod, rototill the area lightly to prepare the seed bed before planting. Keep the seedling or sod moist for several weeks to help it get off to a good start. Then begin to gradually wean it off of the water hose.

Keep roses tidy and productive

Remove the spent blooms on roses to tidy up the bush and encourage more blooms. Cut the bloom stalk back to the first compound leaf with five leaflets. Fertilize plants with a light application of fertilizer every six weeks to keep them vigorous and productive. Shrub roses can be simply sheared back a bit to remove old blooms and promote new bloom shoots.

Thin fruit trees for a better harvest

Fruit trees usually set more fruit that the tree can bear. Without thinning, limbs may break and fruit will be small and lower quality. Thin peaches to 6 inches apart and plums to 4 inches. Thin pears and apples to one per cluster.

Plant heat tolerant veggies

Okra, sweet potatoes, southern peas (black-eye, crowder, purple hull, zipper cream), Malabar spinach, vegetable amaranth, molokhia and other hot weather veggies will thrive in the heat of our southern summers. Plant them now in a sunny garden spot and mulch the area well to deter weeds. Keep them well watered as the hot weather increases their need for moisture.

Fertilize growing vegetables and flowers

Those spring transplants are growing rapidly now and will benefit from light weekly fertilizing. The extra nutrition keeps them vigorous and productive. Tomatoes and peppers put a lot of energy into fruiting as do annual flowers, which are bred to bloom up a storm. While they will survive with little extra nutrition, they do their best when kept at an optimum level of nutrition.

Plant heat tolerant flowers

We can have great landscape color even in scorching summer sun. Some superior choices include: Angelonia, lantana, periwinkle, portulaca, purslane, yellow bells, fan flower (Scaevola), firebush (Hamelia), hibiscus, canna, Blackfoot daisy and zinnia.

Mixed containers add interest and beauty

Combine three or more different types of plants to add interest to a large planting container. Begin with a tall central specimen flowering or foliage plant. Then add smaller flowering annuals around it. Finally, include a trailer such as trailing petunias or alyssum around the sides.

Prevent blossom end rot

Blossom end rot is caused by a lack of calcium at the growing tip of tomatoes and watermelon fruit. A lack of calcium in the soil or moistures levels that fluctuate from dry to wet can lead to blossom end rot. Keep soil evenly moist early in the season when the first fruits are developing. Plants growing in sandy soil are especially prone to this problem.

Prevent powdery mildew problems

Powdery mildew can plague some of our southern roses and crape myrtles, as well as rock rose (Pavonia), squash and melons. Regular sprays with a preventative product are required for effective control. Some low toxicity options are sprays containing potassium bicarbonate or neem oil. Read and follow label directions carefully to prevent injury to plants.

Weed killers can damage turf and plants

Many trees and shrubs are damaged each year by the careless application of weed killers, including those found in "weed and feed" products. Always read and follow label directions very carefully. Keep these products away from flowers and shrubs. Don't apply to St. Augustine turf when temperatures rise above the mid-80s or it can stress the lawn and predispose it to other problems.