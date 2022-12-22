Skip Richter column: Planting these holiday ideas in your ear

As the busy holiday season draws to a close here are some things to keep in mind as we await the arrival of spring.

Visit a shut-in

The holidays can be a lonely time for many people. Share a few minutes of your time with someone. They will cherish the time and the conversation more than any gift you could give. Better yet, bring them a small houseplant as a reminder of your thoughtfulness and friendship.

Recycle Christmas trees

If you have a Christmas tree, don’t throw it away when the holiday is over. Check with your local municipality about recycling options. If set at curbside on brush pickup days in Bryan and College Station your tree will end up either composted or chipped and spread through local parks, which helps alleviate soil compaction caused by foot traffic and reduce soil erosion.

Winter houseplant care

Reduce fertilization and watering of houseplants during the winter months. More plants suffer from too much water than too little during this period of cooler temps, lower light levels and slowed growth. Allow the potting soil surface inch to get slightly dry before watering.

Complete tulip and hyacinth planting

Don’t forget those tulip and hyacinth bulbs you have stored in the refrigerator. They should be planted by early January for the best results. These are usually one-season performers in our area, so plan on reworking the beds in spring to plant warm season flowers.

Give bloomers a boost

Keep pansies, viola, stock and other winter flowers blooming well by fertilizing every 4-6 weeks. Sprinkle a cup of turf fertilizer (not weed and feed) per 50 square feet of bed and scratch it into the soil surface. Then water it in well.

Remove leaves from the lawn

Don’t allow fallen leaves to remain on the lawn as they will block out light and resulting in a weakened turf and increased disease problems. Remove the leaves and either compost them or use them for mulching.

Move shrubs and woody vines

Woody plants you wish to relocate to another location in your landscape are best moved from late fall through mid-winter. Replant them at the plant’s current growing depth in well-prepared soil. Avoid adding fertilizer to the planting hole.

Improve your garden soil

When the weather allows and the soil is not too wet, break up garden beds for spring planting. Mix in an inch of composted organic matter and finish with a mulch covering. This way your garden beds will be ready when it is time to plant.

Protect tender seedlings

We can continue to sow seeds of lettuce and other cool season greens throughout the winter. Whenever a hard freeze is forecast, the tender seedlings will need a cover to protect them. Seed a small quantity of lettuce seeds about every two weeks to maintain a constant supply.

Sharpen pruners

Pruning season is upon us. Take time to sharpen and oil your pruning tools prior to using them. Dull tools make ragged cuts that don’t heal as fast and provide strain on your hands and arms. Consider purchasing some new, quality pruners if your current tools are not up to par. Inexpensive pruning tools usually don’t last and can be difficult and frustrating to use.

Stock bird feeders

Restock bird feeders to provide nourishment for songbirds and to attract them into view. There are a variety of feeders and seed mixtures to attract various bird species. Try several different types for an interesting array of feathered visitors outside your window.