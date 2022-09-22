Skip Richter column: Plant poppies now for spring blooms

Poppies are the perfect cottage garden plant as they definitely understand the old advice of "bloom where you are planted", or in their case, where you plant yourself. These jazzy flowers herald the arrival of spring with a broad range of colors including deep crimson red, coral orange, peach, bright yellow, soft pink, lavender, cream and more in between.

Flower form ranges from single blooms to semi double types with deeply cut fringed petals to shaggy full bloom heads like peonies. Some have crinkled petals with a crepe paper texture. Some make good cut flowers. Even their seed pods can be ornamental.

Poppies have the interesting habit of starting their show as a nodding bloom bud. The long slender stalk bend like a shepherd's crook and right before blooming lift their heads to open the blooms toward the sky.

Here in Texas, we grow them as biennials, sprouting in fall, growing through winter, and blooming in spring. Here are a few of the most common species found in our Texas gardens.

Breadseed poppy

These are the poppies many of us recall from childhood growing in grandma’s garden. The 2-3 foot tall plants with grayish-blue-green foliage bear single or peony-like blooms most often deep red to pink. Bees love the single-flowered types.

The curious thing is that while it is not illegal to purchase or possess poppy seeds, possessing other parts of the plant apparently is. That said, gardeners have long grown them in gardens and still do, and I’ve yet to see a police car pull up and cuff grandma working in the garden and haul her in to spend the night in the slammer. Now if you grew an acre of them, that would definitely be another story, and as Ricky Ricardo would say, “You’ve got some splainin’ to do!”

The blooms last only a short time but after the petals fall away, the pods remain and dry into attractive additions to arrangements. As the pods dry the sides pull back leaving openings at the top from which the small black seeds will pour out when overturned.

Iceland poppy

These poppies produce some of the brightest colored hues in our Texas gardens. Their slender stems sway in the breeze announcing the arrival of spring with a beautiful array of colors. The blooms are large, typically single flowers in glowing shades of white, yellow, coral orange, pink or red. Plants are typically 1 to 2 feet tall depending on variety and growing conditions.

The blooms are great for cutting, too. Wait until the buds rise to an upright position and just begin to open to harvest the stems. After cutting, dip the cut ends in boiling water for a few seconds and then into cold water or sear them with a flame to seal off the cut which will bleed a milky white sap. The cut blooms will just last a few days but are well worth it to brighten up the indoors in early spring.

Corn or Flanders poppy

In World War I, Canadian doctor John McCrae penned the poem that begins, "In Flanders fields the poppies blow, between the crosses, row on row." These poppies grow to a height of 2 1/2 feet, producing bright red blooms with slightly crinkly petals that somewhat resemble crepe paper.

Other variations on this species have petals in a variety of colors including white, salmon, pink and orange. Corn poppies are among the easiest to grow in the garden.

Shirley poppies

Shirley poppies got their start when the Reverend W. Wilkes, vicar of Shirley in England discovered a variant of the standard Papaver rhoeas growing in his garden in the late 1800s that lacked the dark blotch at the base and had a white edge to the petals. He selected for various colors and characteristics to create a wide range of colors such as pale pink, red, salmon, lavender and rose. Plants reach a little over 2 feet tall and blooms may be over 3 inches across.

California poppy

These poppies are striking with their very finely cut, bluish green foliage. The 2-3 inch chalice-shaped blooms are usually orange but with breeding now come in golden yellow, white and some lightly colored pastels. The blooms close at night and on very cloudy days.

California poppies reach 12–18 inches in height and make a gorgeous display with the bright blooms over the dense, finely cut foliage. These blooms are also great for pressing.

Growing poppies

Poppies are best planted directly out in the garden as they are not fond of being transplanted. You can plant them now through early November, but they’ll not likely germinate until after a front cools things down a bit in October.

Select a location with at least six hours of direct sun and well-drained soil or create a raised planting bed.

Lightly scratch the soil surface with a rake and smooth it over. Scatter the seeds and then water the area gently to avoid splashing the seeds around. Don't bury the seeds since they require light to germinate. I like to gently tamp the soil with the flat blade of a hoe to firm the soil in around the seed prior to watering the area.

Maintain even soil moisture until the seeds sprout. Poppies do not generally require any supplemental fertilization to perform well.

Collecting seeds

Gardeners usually save their own poppy seeds since they are so easy to collect and save. Gather pods as they begin to turn brown and let them dry in a protected location. Shake out the seeds, remove any chaff and place in a small labeled envelope. Store the envelopes in a glass jar in the refrigerator until planting time.

Poppies are enthusiastic reseeders, so if you don’t want them popping up around the garden in future fall seasons make sure and remove the pods before they turn completely brown.