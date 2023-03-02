This week I’ll continue with last week’s list of tips for getting the most from your gardening dollar. If you are gardening on a budget, these tips can either reduce your spending, or better yet leave more to spend on that plant or tool you just gotta have.

Grow your own transplants

Seeds are cheaper than transplants. You can save money by growing your own transplants, especially if you need more than just a few plants.

Some cultivars are not available in local garden centers as transplants, so raising your own from seed is the only way to get them. Consider the costs of containers and supplies when evaluating the savings and look for ways to cut costs such as choosing reusable containers.

Water wisely

We often waste water by the way we apply it. In many communities the sewer bill is tied to your water bill, so wasting water is a double whammy on the budget.

Water deeply and infrequently for the most efficient use of water, and the most benefit to plant health. Drip and micro sprinkler irrigation are great ways to maximize watering efficiency.

When you water your lawn, apply enough to soak the about 6 inches deep. Then allow the soil to dry considerably before watering again. This builds a deep resilient root system and helps minimize diseases. Even in the heat of summer, once a week is enough if you apply one inch of irrigation.

Repurpose/recycle household items

You can save money on some gardening supplies by using items you may already have on hand. Mini blinds cut into short sections make great garden labels. Use a pencil to label them and the sun won’t bleach out what you wrote.

Cut the bottom out of a milk jug and use it as a “hot cap” to protect new transplants. Old panty hose cut into strips make good plant ties. Fast food containers with clear lids can be used for starting seeds.

Propagate your own plantsLearn to start new plants from cuttings, air layering and tip layering from non-patented cultivars. Propagating your own plants can save quite a bit of money. Plants you start and grow yourself make great gifts, too.

Perhaps there is a plant you really want but can’t afford to justify purchasing several of them. If you are patient and learn to propagate you can buy one and use one of the above methods to turn it into several plants before planting them all out into the landscape.

Always respect and follow plant patent laws. Those who developed patented plants spent time and money in the process of developing those plants and have legal protection against someone else propagating their patented plants.

Make your own potting soil and compost

Build a couple of compost screens using 3/8-inch and 1/4-inch wire mesh nailed to 2x4 board frames. I have some that fit over a wheelbarrow so I can screen compost from a bin or from the decomposing wood chips in a garden walkway. The two sizes of wire mesh allow me to make a final product with either a medium or fine particle size.

The medium textured material can be used to extend store bought compost or mixed with a little perlite, vermiculite or sand to create the desired blend for potting up plants. The fine textured compost is better for starting seeds.

Attract and sustain beneficial insects

Beneficial insects such as lady beetles, lacewings, parasitic wasps and syrphid (or hover) flies feed on various pest species in your garden and landscape. Creating an inviting place for beneficial insects to live and reproduce helps reduce pest numbers and thus the need for spraying.

Leave a few pests here and there to attract beneficial adults and entice them to lay eggs. Plant a variety of the species that produce flowers which are attractive to some beneficial insects. Avoid excessive use of pesticide sprays which can kill beneficial insects.

Buy quality tools

If you are a person who always looks for the cheapest deal when making a purchase then please hear me out on this one. The cheapest tools are sometimes among the most expensive in the long run. Even though a quality tool may cost more up front, it will last a very long time and usually be easier to use.

I have a pile of old cheap pruners that a gardener gave me once. They are frustrating to use, don’t hold an edge and are misaligned so they don’t make a clean, complete cut anymore. I also have a pair of very nice pruners about to enjoy their 25th birthday, which are still as good as when I purchased them. The blades are replaceable and hold an edge well.

The same can be said of other tools. Look for tools with strong attachments between the metal parts and the wood handles. Look for those that have replaceable handles as this is usually less expensive than replacing the entire tool.