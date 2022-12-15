Skip Richter column: Mix & match indoor foliage containers

Cold or rainy weather hits the pause button for most outdoor gardening activities, but an indoor gardening activity can scratch the gardening itch and add beauty inside the home.

One of my favorite indoor gardening projects is building a mixed foliage container. There are a million variations on this project, but it basically involves combining a variety of small foliage plants into a larger container. Even in winter you can find a variety of small foliage plants in garden centers for a reasonable cost.

Choose a variety of plants in 4 inch or slightly larger pots. I like to combine colors and foliage textures to add interest. The straight lines of dracaena or the broad foliage of pothos or Chinese evergreen give variation in texture. A mix of growth habits from very upright, spreading or trailing bring additional interest to a combination planter.

Many plants include some dracaena, maranta and rubber tree cultivars offer burgundy foliage. Some plants display various variegation patterns. This variety adds interest and breaks up the sea of green common with many houseplants.

Containers can vary as far as your imagination can roam. Among my favorites are baskets, wide, shallow, glazed pottery, and shallow, galvanized oval containers. If the baskets don't come with a lining it is fast and easy to add a lining of clear plastic attached with some hot glue. Toss in some charcoal in the bottom before adding potting soil in case you accidentally overwater.

Fill the container about halfway with potting soil and then add your plants in a design that creates the most interesting effect. Place taller plants in the center and trailing plants around the edges. If you use a basket with a handle, you can also wind the trailing vines over the handle to give the appearance that it grew that way.

After positioning the plants, fill in around them with potting soil to within an inch of the top of the container and then place some moss or other decorative material on the surface. This is a fast way to create a very attractive tablepiece or gift for a friend.

Water as needed to maintain moist soil but avoid overwatering. Provide the plants with as much light as you can during the day but keep them out of direct sun. The container can be moved to decorate a special location even with minimal light for a few days but move it back into brighter light to avoid weak spindly growth. If you use a bright window to provide some extra light remember to turn the container about a third of a turn each day or two to prevent the plants from all leaning in one direction.

If you need a very quick color foliage container but don’t want to take time for planting, there is another option. Simply put some soil in the container to support the plants at the height you desire. Then arrange the plant, still in the pots they came in, as you wish and finish by filling in with moss to hide the containers.

No one will know and if you don’t tell, I won’t either. You can leave them in their original container for a while and over time remove and replace them with new plants you purchase. This quick option also allows you to remove the plants to water them and provide each with adequate light until they are needed again for a color combination.

Let your imagination run as you select plants and containers for your project with your overall design in mind. Even when it’s not cold or rainy, creating a mixed foliage containers is a fun and creative gardening activity. Don’t forget to involve your children or grandchildren.