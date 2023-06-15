I’m skeptical when national seed companies proclaim a new plant to be “heat tolerant.” My response is, “OK, well, send me some samples and I’ll toss them on the BBQ pit when I’m grilling. If they can survive five minutes with the lid closed, I’m all ears!”

In much of the country, truly hot weather is short term and nighttime temps are much milder than ours. Here in southeast Texas, plants have to endure excessive daytime heat and nights that are very warm. In fact, the effects of very warm nighttime conditions are as stressful to plants as daytime heat because they also affect a plant’s physiological and metabolic processes, shutting down essential functions.

Fortunately, we have plant choices, often from parts of the world with similar conditions, that will thrive here. The following vegetables and flowers are a few examples of dependable choices for Houston area summers.

Annual flowers

In sunny spots try Angelonia (aka “summer snapdragon”), zinnias (both tall types for cut flowers and short compact types), scaevola (fan flower), Euphorbia (Diamond Frost and Diamond Snow), Lobularia White Stream, Madagascar periwinkle (aka “vinca”), purslane and portulaca (moss rose), Celosia and tropical hibiscus (not winter hardy).

In shade, wishbone flower (Torenia), impatiens, and for bright shade both Egyptian star flower (Pentas) and nicotiana aka “flowering tobacco.”

Perennial flowers

Lantana, hardy hibiscus and numerous salvias including S. greggii, S. guaranitica and its hybrids such as the “Rockin’” series, S. Mystic Spires and Misty, S. farinacea (mealy blue sage), red bird of paradise aka Pride of Barbados (Caesalpinia pulcherrima), and Duranta aka “Brazilian Sky Flower,” and shrimp plant (shady spots).

Colorful foliage

When summer heat limits our blooming options, we turn to foliage to color up the landscape. In sunny areas copper plant, Joseph’s coat and cannas (Bengal Tiger and Tropicana) give bold colors.

In shade, caladiums, coleus, variegated ginger (Alpinia zerumbet Variegata), chicken-gizzard aka beefsteak plant (Iresene), Persian shield (bright shade), and the white foliage of Aztec grass.

Vegetables

Summer vegetables include okra, sweet potatoes, southern peas (blackeye, purple hull, crowder, and cream), molokhia, Malabar, Egyptian spinach (Celosia argentea), Moringa and both vegetable purslane and vegetable amaranth.

Summer is also a good time to hold onto your eggplant and peppers from spring as they will keep growing to create a larger plant for even greater harvests in the fall.

This is certainly not a list of all summer options, but it should get you off to a great start. Just realize that these plants love the heat so much they’ll taunt you as a wimp when you head indoors to air-conditioned spaces!