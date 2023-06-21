Skyrocketing temperatures came early this year. When midday heat sends us running for air conditioning the early morning hours are the best time to get in a few garden maintenance tasks. Here are a few to consider this weekend.

Avoid too much of a good thing

Unless a plant is designed to grow in a bog, be careful not to overwater. Many of our southern plants can take the saunas of summer as long as their roots are moist but well aerated. Soggy soil plus hot weather is the kiss of death for many plants. Give them a good soaking and then allow the soil to dry a bit before watering them again.

Make vacation plans for your plants

Don't forget to plan for plant care when planning a vacation. In a pinch a plastic wading pool makes a good weeklong waterer. Place plants in the pool without drain saucers. Then add an inch or two of water to the pool to wick up into the roots and potting mix. Have someone stop by twice a week, just to check on the water level.

Toss in a “mosquito dunk,” which is a small doughnut-shaped product that contains a disease of mosquitos but won’t harm other insects, birds, pets, or people. These dunks provide about a month of protection.

Managing mites

Spider mites can be especially troublesome at this time. They love a dry, dusty environment and tend to hide under the foliage doing their dastardly deeds. A strong blast of water directed upward from beneath the foliage can keep them in check for a few days but must be repeated regularly. Insecticidal soap is one of many spray options but must be applied to the undersides of the leaves.

Mulch, mulch, mulch!

The benefits of mulching planting beds are numerous. Mulch helps protect the soil surface from crusting, reduces erosion and moderates our blistering hot summer temperatures to keep surface roots cooler. Perhaps its best contribution is to help shade out weed seeds, preventing them from invading and competing with our garden plants. Don't go through a southern summer without it.

Remove weeds from around fruit trees

Keep grass away from the base of fruit trees, vines, and bushes. It is a major competitor for water and nutrients. Controlling grass and weeds also keeps public enemies #1 and #2 of trees, the lawnmower and string trimmer, away from their trunks.

Back off on turf fertilizing

Hold back on lawn fertilizing during the summer months. The clippings are decomposing rapidly in our hot southern summers to feed the turf. Extra nitrogen can result in rapid growth and the need for extra water to keep the grass going. Lush, succulent lawn growth is more susceptible to some insect and disease problems, too.

Keep pecans and persimmons well-watered

Pecans and persimmons need consistent soil moisture to support good development of the kernels and fruit. Water stress on pecans now can cause poor filling of kernels. Persimmons under water stress may drop fruit prematurely.

Mow higher in summer

Set the lawnmower a little higher for summer mowing. The turfgrass will develop deeper roots and be a more resilient plant if you don't mow the turf so short. St. Augustine can be mowed at 3 inches (a little higher in the shade) while zoysia and standard types of bermudagrass will do fine at 2 inches tall.

Protect young seedlings

New seedlings are prime targets for hungry caterpillars, grasshoppers and beetles, so make sure to keep a close eye on plants so you can be ready when pest damage warrants control. The lighter-weight row covers and fine mesh garden netting can protect seedlings until they are up and large enough to make it on their own. These covers also help retain soil moisture, reducing desiccation from the wind and sun, and aiding young seedlings in getting off to a good start.

Prune watersprouts and suckers on fruit trees

Vigorous, upright watersprout shoots growing from the branches up into the center of the tree need to be trimmed back to allow light into the canopy of leaves. The same is true from suckers that emerge from the base of the trunk.

Otherwise, the young shoots on the inside of the tree, which would carry much of next year’s fruit, will be shaded and die back or at least become much less productive.