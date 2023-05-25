Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Good nutrition is important to create a healthy green lawn. Every lawn already has nutrients in varying amounts, but often not all are present in adequate levels to supply the turf plant's needs.

The soil is the bank account from which the turf can draw these nutrients from in the specific amounts the plant needs for optimum performance. I usually make the general recommendation that you fertilize with a product that has a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio of the 3 numbers on the bag. However, your lawn may already have too much or not nearly enough of a key nutrient.

Soil testing

That's where soil tests come in. A soil test is the best way to know what fertilizer is needed and in what amounts for your specific lawn. To have your soil tested go to: soiltesting.tamu.edu and download the Urban Soil Test form. Follow the instructions for taking and submitting a soil sample to the laboratory for analysis.

We fertilize our lawns with products that most often contain the big 3: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. These are the nutrients we need to supplement in the largest amounts. But did you know that turfgrass plants need at least 16 nutrients to function properly and support growth?

Clippings feed turfgrass

Did you know you apply more nutrients every year with your lawn mower than with a fertilizer spreader? Best of all, the clippings contain all the nutrients a grass plant needs to grow more … well, clippings, and other grass plant parts. They are present in the right ratios, too.

Every time you mow and mulch those clippings back into the turf, the clippings begin to decompose, slowly releasing their nutrients back into the soil feeding the turf over time. Grass clippings contain about a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, respectively, and thus are nature's own perfect slow-release fertilizer blend.

If you were to gather all the clippings over a season, weigh them and have them analyzed in a lab, the total nutrient amounts would exceed what you apply with both a spring and fall application of store-bought fertilizer. So, consider your lawn mower to be the best fertilizer applicator you own.

I don't want to imply that if you return all your clippings to the lawn you won't need to fertilize. Some of the nutrients from the clippings will be lost. This is especially the case with nitrogen which can leach away or volatilize into the atmosphere. Returning clippings can allow you to reduce your fertilizer applications significantly, even up to half of what is needed for a lawn where clippings are bagged and discarded.

Mulching your clipping back into the lawn

A mulching mower is designed for turning turf clipping into lawn fertilizer. It chops those clippings up into very fine pieces, so they drop down in the turf and decompose quickly. If you don't own a mulching mower, you can close off the discharge chute and mow a little more often, so you don't have lots of long clippings left behind.

But either way, every time you mow, return those clippings to the lawn. Clippings don't cause a thatch buildup because they break down very quickly. Thatch is really caused by overwatering and over fertilizing your lawn causing an increase in runners which build up and break down much more slowly.

Mow often

The single most important part of building a beautiful lawn is to mow it frequently. Infrequent mowing intervals are more stressful to the turf and leave the lawn unsightly after each mowing. The more often you mow, the less is "pruned" off with each mowing. This minimizes stress and causes the turf to fill in nice and thick. Aim for a 5–7 day mowing schedule for St. Augustine lawns to keep them looking great.

Set the lawn mower a little higher for summer mowing. Short mowing heights can result in turf that has a less extensive root system. Such turf is more dependent on frequent watering. Turf mowed at a taller height will develop deeper roots and will be a more resilient plant.

So, consider your mower the best fertilizer spreader you own, and recycle the clippings as part of creating a healthy, green, beautiful lawn.