Skip Richter column: It's now or never for certain garden tasks

Some readers are familiar with the chart-topping song, “It’s Now or Never” by Elvis Presley. Walking around the landscape and garden, that song comes to mind as I consider some things that are best done this time of the year.

If you’d like to accomplish some of the items below, don’t delay or you’ll have to wait until this time next year, or in some cases at least until fall.

Plant asparagus

Bare root asparagus crowns are available this time of the year. They are planted in a trench about 4-6 inches (heavy clay) or 10-12 (sandy soil) inches deep and covered with soil and some compost as their shoots grow.

Check the vegetable resources pages at aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/ for many free publications on planting and care of asparagus and various other vegetable species.

Plant potatoes

This is the time to plant potatoes. Garden centers have stocked up on “seed” potatoes with locally adapted varieties such as Pontiac (red), LaSoda (red), Kennebec (white), and Yukon Gold with its buttery yellow interior.

Cut the seed potatoes you purchase into sections about the size of a small egg with two eyes on each piece. Set on a counter, cut side up, for a few days to allow the fresh cut surfaces to dry well prior to planting to reduce decay in the soil.

Plant onions

Bulbing types of onions are available now as small bundles of transplants. Plant them so the base is as deep as the first joint on your index finger. I think it’s great that we have attached to our hands the perfect planting and measuring tool.

Firm soil around the plants and water them in well. Maintain moist soil and fertilize with a high nitrogen fertilizer periodically to support good vigor. The size of your onion plant when lengthening days trigger bulbing will determine the size of the onions you produce.

Do major pruning on trees

The time when tree wounds heal the fastest is in the spring season. Pruning now will thus be followed by more rapid wound healing. Search online for how to make a 3-point cut and where to prune a branch that attaches to the trunk or another branch. These two points of understanding are critical to fast healing and will avoid problems that can plague a tree for years to come.

It is also prime time for pruning your fruit trees and grape vines.

Plant fruit trees, vines, and bushes

January and early February are when bare root plants are available and the best time to plant them. Container grown plants also should be planted as soon as possible to give them the most time to send out new roots in preparation for their first summer season.

Build a 2-to-3-foot wide circular berm of soil around the newly planted trees to enable you to target a good soaking irrigation where most of the roots as the plants leaf out and enter the hot season.

Check the fruit and nut resources page on Aggie Horticulture for free publications on planting and care of various fruit species.

Control scale on trees and shrubs

Scale infestations are easiest to see on deciduous fruit and ornamental plants when the foliage is off. In early February, spray with a dormant oil prior to the emergence of new growth begins on your tree or shrub.

Complete coverage is critical since the oil smothers the scale insects and any not coated with spray won’t be killed. Don’t spray within 24 hours of a freeze. Shake the sprayer frequent to keep the oil and water in suspension.

Plant woody ornamentals

The same comments made about fruit trees above apply here. Other than roses, most of our woody ornamentals are not sold as bare root plants. The container grown ones need to have as much time as you can give them to settle in and prepare for summer.

Prevent warm season weeds

If you choose to apply a preemergence herbicide to prevent warm season weeds, do so in mid-February. Each year is different but weed seed generally begin germination around late February or early March. Follow the label carefully regarding mixing and applying the product. Most require light watering in to move the product into the soil surface where they do their work.

You can apply earlier, but these products don’t last too long and reapplications are often necessary about 45-60 days out. Check the product label for this as well since the length of effectiveness will vary between products.

Make a visit to a local garden center this weekend and pick up some vegetable, fruit and ornamental plants to enhance the beauty and bounty of your home garden and landscape. It may not be now or never, but these timely tasks shouldn’t be delayed.