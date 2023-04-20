Last week I provided some diagnostic principles for identifying the cause of plant problems and a few resources to help in the process. This week we’ll take a closer look into the types of insects and diseases that can damage our landscape and garden plants.

Insect and mite damage

Chewing pests include grasshoppers, beetles, caterpillars and slugs/snails. Their damage is quite evident and sometimes their frass (insect poop!) also can be seen on surfaces below the plant. In the case of slugs and snails there is usually a dried slime trail left behind.

When pests are present, you can capture a few and have them identified. When they are nowhere to be found, check the damaged edges to see if the feeding damage appears fresh or if the edges have dried leaving a brown strip along the edge of the damage. Perhaps the pest is now long gone. If you don’t see pests but do see fresh damage, try going out at night with a flashlight as some pests are nocturnal.

Holes in the leaves are usually caused by beetles or very young caterpillars. Some larger types of caterpillars prefer to feed from the edges of leaves inward. When you see a leaf that is skeletonized with the veins left behind, that is a sign of young caterpillar damage. As the pests molt and grow larger mouthparts, they are progressively able to eat more of the leaf including the smaller veins.

Pests with piercing/sucking/rasping mouthparts cause damage that appears as either small, discolored spots on the foliage, flowers or fruit, or as twisted, malformed growth on foliage or fruit. Examples of pests with piercing/sucking/rasping mouthparts include stink bugs, leaf-footed bugs, four-lined plant bugs, aphids, scale, mealybugs, whiteflies and thrips.

Malformed foliage and cat-faced (dimpled) fruits are a sign of damage from some of these pests that occurred earlier when the foliage and fruit were smaller and still developing. You may now be seeing the results as the plant parts grow abnormally, while the pests may no longer be present.

Pests that suck juices from the plant often excrete those juices in a sugary substance known as honeydew. Examples of such pests include aphids, scale, mealybugs and whiteflies. This honeydew falls onto surfaces below the pest and a black sooty mold often grows on it.

Sooty mold is an indication of the presence of one of these pests. Aphid damage on young shoots and leaves also can cause them to curl up, a symptom that may be confused with damage from some weed killers or viruses.

Plant diseases

Diseases cause a range of symptoms including leaf spots, stem cankers, blights and in the case of viruses mottled and/or twisted, abnormal growth. The three most common types of diseases are fungal, bacterial and viral. Fungal leaf spots often appear as roundish spots on foliage with tan or brown centers, sometimes surrounded by a yellow halo.

Fungal leaf spots take time to develop, so they are usually on the older foliage as opposed to the new growth. Bacterial tend to develop more angular spots, often initially with a water-soaked appearance.

Both fungi and bacteria also can live inside the “plumbing” of the plant, plugging it up and causing wilting and/or drought-like symptoms. When only a portion of a plant wilts initially, a vascular fungal wilt is often the cause. You can sometimes see the evidence of vascular fungal diseases by splitting the base of the stem and looking for gray to brown streaking in the interior tissues.

Nematodes disrupt the normal flow of water and nutrients through the roots, so they tend to cause wilting, poor growth and nutrient deficiency symptoms on the foliage.

Viral symptoms usually appear on the younger growth, with older growth remaining normal except in prolonged cases where much of the plant becomes affected. Some viruses cause a mottled pattern to the leaves while others cause malformed growth in various strappy, twisting or buckling forms.

Viral symptoms can look a lot like herbicide injury. While herbicide injury typically affects a large group of plants, viruses tend to affect plants in a hit-and-miss random pattern.

Next week I’ll finish this series on diagnosing plant problems with a look into nutrient deficiencies and excesses, soil moisture related problems, injury from herbicides and environmental factors.