Skip Richter column: Greens that shine in sweltering summers

If I asked you to name five greens to grow in a vegetable garden, your list would likely include lettuce, spinach, chard, kale and collards. All of these are cool season crops.

When summer heat arrives these mostly succumb to the blazing hot weather, leaving us with fewer options for homegrown nutrition in the garden.

There are several edible greens that love hot humid conditions. Most are more common in ethnic cuisines from the steamy regions of the world, but all will thrive here and can help us extend the productive season on through summer. Here are a few examples:

Malabar greens, aka Malabar spinach, is a vining crop that can be grown on a fence or trellis. I prefer to harvest 4 inches of the growing tips to prune the plant into more of a low bushy habit. Malabar comes in a green- and a red-stemmed type. Like several summer greens, it is somewhat mucilaginous (sounds better than slimy) like okra but is very mild flavored and can be steamed or included in soups.

Molokhia is popular in the greater Middle East region as a partner with rice or in soups. These greens are mild and grow very well in our summer gardens. Molokhia also has mucilaginous qualities. Harvest the leaves and shoot tips when they are young and tender. Left unpruned, it can form a bush over 6 feet tall but isn’t cold hardy. I find it best to regularly remove the ends of shoots to encourage branching and maintain a more compact growth habit.

Lagos or Egyptian spinach (Celosia argentea) is closely related to the ornamental Celosias. Common uses include soups, stews and side dishes. Plants come in colorful forms with red and green streaks in the foliage and are not bothered by most caterpillar and beetle pests that often attack other garden plants. Prune out bloom spikes and remove them to prevent reseeding since these plants can produce a lot of seed.

Sweet potato foliage is another edible green for summer gardens. The young leaves and tender shoot tip sections of sweet potato vines can be harvested with minimal reduction in root development. Researchers are working on developing varieties that produce more upright new growth and are better suited to mechanical harvesting to create a new crop for small-scale farmers to grow for market.

Can’t beat ’em? Eat ’em!Tired of fighting pigweed in the garden? Amaranth greens are a relative of our wild pigweed that have been developed for the larger leaves which are a great mild green for summer growing. There are types with green leaves and others that are green with red splotching.

Harvest them regularly as the tender, young leaves are the best to eat. When seed heads start to form, prune them out since amaranth is an enthusiastic re-seeder. Small beetles can chew holes in the foliage but a rowcover fabric can help exclude them, or you can just wash the harvested leaves and ignore the holes.

Purslane is another familiar weed with gardeners. The young shoots are tender along with the leaves and may be eaten raw or lightly cooked. The leaves are very high in omega fatty acids and antioxidants, which are an important nutrient for health.

There are several improved cultivars with much larger foliage available from garden seed companies including Goldgelber and Red Gruner.

The primary pest of purslane is a leaf miner insect that feeds between the upper- and lower-leaf surface. I grow mine under a fine mesh netting or rowcover to exclude this pest.

