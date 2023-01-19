Skip Richter column: Get a jump on spring planting season

Although our average last freeze date is still a little over a month away, there are plenty of activities to keep us busy out in the landscape and garden. This is especially true when it comes to preparing for a bountiful spring vegetable garden. Here are some timely tips for gardeners.

Start transplants of flowers and vegetables

There is still time to start seeds of warm season flowers and vegetables indoors for transplanting outdoors in March. Set the seedling trays in a warm location to speed germination. Provide the emerging seedlings bright light to prevent spindly growth.

Plant successions of cool season greens

Plant small amounts of lettuce, arugula, mache, spinach and other cool season greens every week or two. This will insure against crop loss and keep you in fresh greens for a longer harvest season.

Plant onions now

Late winter is onion planting time. Select pencil sized sets and plant them one inch deep in a rich garden soil in a sunny location. It is important to keep them growing vigorously with plenty of water and regular feeding. The larger the plant, the larger the bulbs when the plants are induced to start forming bulbs due to longer daylength in early spring.

Plant cole crop transplants

Continue to plant cole crops such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, kale and collards. These can be planted from seed or transplants, although the latter will provide faster results. Although these veggies can tolerate a light freeze, providing a cover overnight when temps drop into the mid-20s or below will prevent damage and increase productivity.

Transplant solutions give a boost

Give all transplants you set out a drink of a diluted fertilizer solution at planting. Then feed them every week or so with a diluted solution to keep them vigorous. There are many types of liquid fertilizers available including fish emulsion and seaweed, which work quite well.

Sow seeds of root crops

Plant radish, carrot and turnip seeds. These root crops are direct seeded into the garden rather than transplanted. Protect tender seedlings from a hard freeze with a sheet or row cover fabric.

Avoid working wet soil

Even though gardening fever is arriving in the south and we are yearning to get out into the garden it is best to not work soil while it is wet. This destroys soil structure and can turn a clay soil into concrete when it dries later in the season. Pull back any mulch on the surface to allow the soil a better chance to warm up and dry out. Next fall consider preparing your garden beds when you get some drier weather, so you'll be ready to go when spring arrives.

Plant gladiolus bulbs

Now is the time to begin planting gladiolus bulbs. Space planting dates at two-week intervals to extend the flower season on into the summer. Gladiolus come in many beautiful colors and sizes and make outstanding cut flowers. Provide some types of support for the long bloom stalks to prevent a spring storm from laying them over.

Pruning season has arrived

Late winter is prime pruning season for deciduous trees and shrubs, except those that bloom in spring. Evergreen trees and shrubs can be trimmed now also. Read up on how to prune before heading outside with the saw or loppers.

Shear hedges for wider base

When trimming hedges, keep the base as wide or wider than the top. Leaves only grow where there is light, so a "top-heavy" hedge will soon begin to thin out in the lower-shaded areas.

Prune fruit bearing plants

Complete pruning of dormant fruit trees, vines and bushes. It is best to finish pruning prior to their spring bloom time. Grapes are pruned heavily, while apples, peaches, plums and apricots need moderate pruning. Pears and persimmons need only minimal pruning.

Investigate before purchasing trees and shrubs

January and February are prime planting months for trees and shrubs. Before purchasing plants do some research as to what the best adapted varieties for your area are. These plants are long-term investments and will impact your home's beauty and value for years to come. Your County Extension Office can assist you with recommendations of adapted plants.

Trim ornamental grasses

Clumping ornamental grasses like maiden grass, pampas grass, fountain grass and others can become unsightly as old dead growth is left year after year. Cut them back to a foot or so high and the new growth will soon emerge to fill in creating a fresh attractive new plant this spring.