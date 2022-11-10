Skip Richter column: Garden checklist before the first freeze

These cooler temperatures are our courtesy call that a freeze isn’t far away. Here are some timely tips for late fall season in your landscape and garden beds.

Dig and divide perennials

There is still time to divide and reset spring and summer blooming perennials such as phlox, iris, day lilies, cannas and Shasta daisies. That will give them plenty of time to settle in and prepare for hot weather.

Purchase bulbs for forcing indoors

A great way to brighten up a dreary indoor winter day is with flowering bulbs. Many types are suitable for indoor forcing including narcissus, paperwhites and amaryllis. Most can be set in a shallow tray of pebbles or planted in a small container filled with potting soil. Some even do well in a “bulb glass,” made to hold a single bulb and filled with water.

Prepare beds for color plants

Prepare garden beds for winter color annuals before planting. Mix in a couple of inches of compost. The results will be worth the extra time and effort. Mulch new transplants after planting to deter winter weeds and moderate root zone temperatures.

Cool season containers

Create some cool season containers to decorate a front porch or back patio. Pansy, viola, alyssum, dusty miller, dianthus, flowering cabbage and flowering kale are among the best options. You can always move containers in when a hard freeze threatens.

Check veggies for cool season pests

Keep an eye on those broccoli plants as well as on their other cole crop cousins for early signs of looper caterpillars. B.t. sprays applied at first detection are effective in stopping these pests. Also watch for aphids on tender greens. Sprays of insecticidal soap are an effective aphid control option.

Plant perennial herbsThere is still time to set out perennial herbs in gardens, landscapes and containers. Thyme, oregano, rosemary, pineapple sage, parsley, chives and Mexican mint marigold are among the herbs best suited to fall planting in the south. Always work a few inches of compost into the soil prior to planting.

It’s prime time for planting trees and shrubs

Late fall is the best time to plant trees and shrubs. Roots will continue to grow in our cool winter soils. Early planting results in a well-established plant that’s better prepared for the stresses of next summer. Make sure to firm soil around the roots of plants and water well as you refill the planting hole to settle the soil in around the roots.

Relocate landscape plants

This is the best time of the year to dig and move landscape plants as it affords them plenty of time to become established before the arrival of hot weather next summer. If you have a shrub, vine or perennial that is not performing well due to the amount of sun exposure or another site related factor it may do better in another location in your landscape.

Add mulch around woody ornamentals

Maintain a 2-to-4 inch layer of mulch around woody ornamental plants including roses and other shrubs, vines and young trees. This mulch will deter weeds and decompose slowly over time to feed the plant’s roots.

Do a sanitary cleanup on fruit treesRemove and discard any diseased or insect infested fruit still hanging on the tree or laying on the soil surface. Prune out any diseased branches spraying your pruners with Lysol or another disinfectant between cuts. Check for scale infestations and mark those branches for a late winter dormant oil application. These sanitary measures will help reduce disease and insect problems next year.