Skip Richter column: Fruitful endeavors in your garden

Late winter is a prime time for planting most types of fruit plants. Success with fruit growing depends on several wise choices made before you even begin to plant. I call them the 3 S’s: sun, soil and selection.

Sun

Most fruit species need lots of sun to produce a bounty of quality fruit. Sun hitting leaves allows the plants to produce carbohydrates needed to create bloom buds and fill the growing fruit with tasty sweetness. At least six hours is best.

Soil

Soil is also very important. Soil needs to be well drained, so the roots are not waterlogged for extended periods of time. If the soil tends to stay soggy for extended periods build a raised planting area, preferably at least as wide as the branch spread of the mature plant.

Build the raised planting area at least 12 inches high at the peak as it will settle in time. Clay soils will benefit from composted organic matter mixed into the soil to help increase aeration and internal drainage.

Selection

Not all types of fruit will be successful in our area. Even within an adapted species, varietal differences can make the difference between success or disappointment. Therefore, species and variety selection are essential for success.

Most deciduous tree fruit species require a certain number of hours around 45 degrees in winter to be able to break dormancy in spring. Our area receives on average 600 hours although it is not unusual for them to vary by 100 hours above or below 600 in a given year. If you choose a variety with 800 hours for example, it will not come out of dormancy properly while one requiring only 400 hours will likely bloom too early and its crop lost to a late frost or freeze.

Some types of fruit need at least two different varieties to ensure cross pollination. Peaches, nectarines, blackberries, figs (the type we grow here), citrus and true grapes are generally self-fruitful, while most apples and pears need another variety for pollination.

Muscadine grapes can be self-fruitful or require a second variety, although newer varieties tend to be self-fruitful. Some varieties of plums are self-fruitful although most require a pollinator variety, and all will benefit from cross pollination.

Edible landscapes

Perhaps you’d like to grow fruit but don’t have space for a backyard orchard. Fruit can be utilized in an edible and ornamental landscape plan. Here are a few examples.

Blackberries make a good hedgerow along a fence or to divide the garden from another area of the landscape. With some timely pruning a blackberry row can be neat and tidy, unlike the unruly bramble patches you may have experienced in the past.

Deciduous tree fruits such as peaches, plums, apples and pears can be utilized as an attractive tree in a landscape bed that offers spring blooms and summer bounty. Provide fruit trees a mulched areas as wide as their branches if possible, to keep the mower and weed eater away from the trunk.

Citrus blooms are wonderfully fragrant, so locate the plants where you can enjoy this bonus benefit wafting across an outdoor sitting area. Satsuma oranges and kumquats are quite cold hardy, able to handle temperatures into the mid-to-low 20s. Below that they’ll need covering to get them through our infrequent, brief cold snaps. The cold tender Meyer lemon or Mexican lime can be grown in a very large container and wheeled into the garage on a freezing evening.

Grapes aren’t just for vineyards. A grape arbor can turn a hot summer patio into a pleasant retreat on a summer day. Muscadines do well here but are very vigorous growers. True grapes can work well but make sure the variety is well adapted and be ready to do some spraying if you want fruit.

Do your homework

There is much more to be said about success with fruit plants. Check out the many useful free publications on the Aggie horticulture web page aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/fruit-nut/. Take some time to research and learn before you begin your fruit planting projects but don’t delay. Now is a prime time to plant and our local garden centers have stocked up on many great species and varieties that are well adapted to our area.