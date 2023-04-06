Do you want a beautiful, dense lawn? Great lawns are the result of adequate sunlight and attention to three simple practices: mowing, watering and fertilizing. St. Augustine is the most shade tolerant species for our area, but even it does best if receives at least six hours of sun or four hours with several hours of bright, dappled shade.

Mow, water and fertilize may seem too simplistic, but let’s take a deeper look at these "Big 3" keys to success.

Mowing

Mow every 5-7 days to help build a thicker, more attractive lawn. The goal is to remove no more than 1/3 of the leaf blade at each mowing. So, the lower you mow, the more frequently you’ll need to mow to adhere to the 1/3 removal goal.

Set the blade at 2 1/2 to 3 inches high for St. Augustine, and 1 1/2 to 2 inches for zoysia and Bermuda. There is a direct relationship between taller grass height and more extensive root development. A strong root system is better able to handle the demands of summer.

Think of grass blades as solar panels. In shade there is less sun energy reaching the turf. Mowing higher leaves more solar panel to capture the limited solar energy resulting in better turf performance.

Return clippings to the turf. Clippings mulch the surface and reduce weed competition. They decompose rapidly to provide nutrients to the growing turf. Think of those clippings as free, slow release, organic fertilizer. In the course of a year, your lawnmower puts out more nutrients than your fertilizer spreader.

Watering

When the weather heats up and rain becomes scarce, give your turf a good soaking on an infrequent basis. Light sprinklings encourage development of a shallow, sprinkler-dependent root system. Frequent wetting also increases the incidence of fungal turf diseases.

A slow, thorough soaking will insure a deeper, healthier root system, and more drought hardy plants. Apply 3/4 to 1 inch of water per week in summer in the absence of rainfall.

Use a rain gauge or straight-sided can as your guide to know how long that takes. You won’t be able to apply this all at once without losing some to runoff. So, apply the water in 2-3 applications waiting about 45 minutes between applications to allow the water to soak in.

Fertilizing

The best time to make your first fertilizer application is after the second time you mow the grass in spring. In our area, this is generally about early April. If you fertilize too early, the grass will green up but won't start growing due to cool temperatures. The weeds, however, will thank you and grow like ... well, like weeds!

Grass needs the three nutrients on a fertilizer bag (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) in a 3-1-2 or 4-1-2 ratio. The best fertilizer for your lawn will be based on a recent soil test because lawns will vary in the nutrient levels already present. In the absence of a soil test, one of the above ratios is a good choice. Lawns that have been fertilized regularly over the years may just need supplemental nitrogen.

To determine how much fertilizer to apply, divide the first number on the bag into 100. The result is how many pounds of that fertilizer should be spread over 1,000 square feet. After fertilizing apply about 1/2 inch of irrigation to help move the nutrients into the soil.

Weeds

Even though the "big 3" activities above are the foundation of a great lawn, weeds are a common woe for many residents. Here are a few thoughts on weed management in a home lawn.

Wherever sunlight hits the soil, nature plants a weed. The best weed control is a dense, healthy turf, so let proper turf care be your priority. Dense turf can prevent most weed problems, especially annual weeds.

There are a few weeds that will become a problem in even a thick, healthy lawn. These may require special effort to control them such as hand pulling or spraying with an herbicide.

Pre-emergence products prevent weed seeds from becoming weed plants. They must be applied before the weeds are established, which is mid-February for warm season weeds and late September for cool season weeds.

Avoid using post-emergence weed control products in St. Augustine lawns after temperatures rise above the mid-to-upper 80s or damage to the turf can occur.

Before purchasing herbicides, find out which weeds are plaguing your lawn. We can help with weed identification at the Brazos County Extension office from live samples or close up, well-focused photos. With an accurate identification, the best management options can be prescribed including the what, when and how of herbicide applications.