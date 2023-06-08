If a small plot of land or large shade trees have left you with little space to garden there are ways to make the best of the situation and still grow fresh vegetables and herbs for healthy eating. Here are a few tips to consider to get more production in less space.

Contain your gardening enthusiasm

Containers are great for a wide variety of vegetable crops. If you select a large enough container you can grow a good harvest of almost anything with the possible exception of sweet corn.

Gardeners with limited sun may find that sun lovers like tomatoes and other fruiting veggies are possible again when you plant them in containers which can be easily located in that rare sun-baked spot out on the patio or along the driveway.

Even vining crops can be grown in large containers. Select short-vined cultivars such as "bush" cucumbers and allow them to drape over the sides or provide a wire structure for longer vined cultivars to climb onto. Consider lining a group of containers against a fence and use the fence to trellis vining veggies.

Invade the flower beds

Who says flower beds are just for flowers. Some veggies such as lettuce, chard, kohlrabi, Asian greens and burgundy mustard are quite ornamental and attractive when interplanted into the landscape. Clumping herbs like chives or salad burnet can be used to line a bed border while trailers such as oregano and thyme serve as a groundcover.

Even fruiting crops such as peppers, eggplant and tomatoes have a place in the landscape. Edible landscaping is a great idea and can significantly increase the amount of produce you can grow without a vegetable garden.

It's time to grow up

Sprawling crops can be grown vertically to significantly reduce the space needed. Cucumbers, vining squash, cantaloupes/muskmelons, pole beans, Malabar spinach and even watermelons can go vertical with a strong trellis.

Livestock panels cut into sections make a great trellis support, especially for larger fruited veggies such as most winter squash, muskmelons and watermelons that require a sturdy support. Sections of hosiery, mesh citrus sacks or any strong, porous material can be used to form a sling to support the fruit.

Choose sprinters over marathon runners

Our spring and fall gardening seasons are rather short for many crops. Choosing varieties with short days to harvest intervals can speed up the process and get your garden harvest in before a frost or the heat of summer arrives. Fast maturing cultivars allow you to get another planting in that is suited to the upcoming season.

Form two lines please

Plant slow-moving plants with faster maturing ones. Radish and lettuce are great choices to place in-between rows of slow-moving traffic. By the time the slow pokes are up and going well, the speedy crop will be nearing harvest and ready to move on out.

I use the area at the foot of vertical vines to plant some lower growing veggies. Just make sure and plant on the south side of the towering vines to insure good light for their short statured companions.

Warming up in the bullpen

A common point in the season at which gardeners lose time and productivity is when one crop is finished, and another goes in. You need not wait until the old crop debris is removed and the soil is prepped to plant the next rotation.

Start the next crop a few weeks ahead of time in transplant containers and even bump them up into larger growing containers as they wait for the big day. This is a great way to deal with the spring traffic jam in the garden when cool season crops are still going but warm season crops need to go in.

In the summer, when heat may hamper germination of some seeds, you can start them beneath the edge of a tree’s canopy where they get lots of morning sun and good light but are protected from the hot noonday to afternoon sun. When the old crop is taken out, the new transplants are ready to hit the ground running, making for a head start on the next rotation.

Give these tips a try this year. I think you will find it a very efficient way to grow fresh veggies and herbs, especially when space is limited.