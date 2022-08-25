Skip Richter column: Fall blooming perennials set to debut

The return of rainfall to many area landscapes will bring a rejuvenating boost to the plants and set the stage for a new cast of colorful characters. Politely waiting their turn, fall blooming perennials turn on the charm in late summer to fall when they command center stage in the landscape.

Much like poinsettias and holiday cactus, these plants are triggered to bloom by the shortening daylengths as summer gives way to fall. Here are eight great fall flowering choices for your landscape:

Mexican bush sage (Salvia leucantha) is a truly Texas tough performer. It grows well across the state forming attractive 3-to-4-foot tall plants with upright shoots and narrow lance-like silvery-green foliage. In late summer to fall the plant sends out long spikes of purple bracts with white tubular petals. An all-purple form is also available.

Mexican bush sage blooms are attractive in fresh and dried arrangements. The blooms are also popular with hummingbirds and with some pollinators including native bees. The cultivar Santa Barbara grows to 3 feet with a more compact growth habit.

Another great salvia for fall is mountain sage (Salvia regla). This 3-4 foot subshrub type plant bears a profusion of reddish-orange tubular blooms that are a favorite of hummingbirds.

Copper canyon daisy (Tagetes lemmonii), a relative of our garden marigolds, produces a multitude of small yellow flowers that are prized by beneficial insects including hover flies. The foliage has a very strong citrus-pine scent, dividing people between those who like it and those who don’t. I happen to be a fan.

The main drawback to copper canyon daisy is its floppy, sprawling growth habit, especially in fertile soil with plenty of water. Someone needs to develop or discover a truly compact form. In the meantime, hold off on extra fertilizing and watering.

Another marigold cousin is Mexican mint marigold (Tagetes lucida). Prized in herb gardens for its anise-like scent (like those black licorice jellybeans) the 2-3 foot upright plants cover up with small yellow blooms in the fall.

Fall aster (Symphyotrichum oblongifolium) is the star of the fall bloom show. This native plant is nothing much to write home about during much of the year but in fall makes up for it by literally covering itself with a profusion of small purple/lavender blossoms. These blooms are frequented by several species of beneficial insects including hover flies. You can leave the bushes unpruned, but I prefer to shear it back by a third in early to mid-summer to promote more compact growth.

Although not as common as it should be in the garden trade, Philippine violet (Barleria cristata) forms a deep green, upright plant about 2 to 3 feet tall. In late summer to fall, the upright stems produce a cluster of flowers at each node for a purplish-blue tower of color. A white blooming form is also available.

Chrysanthemums are among the most popular plants of fall. Most types are used for a once-and-done approach in our region. The high bred “florist” types usually don’t make great perennials but there are chrysanthemums that do. One of my favorites is “Country Girl,” also known as “Clara Curtis,” with its 3-inch, soft pink single blooms. Give it a part sun location and room to grow as this cultivar will sprawl to 4-5 feet with time.

Confederate rose (Hibiscus mutabilis) is a shrub/perennial that reaches 7 feet or more in height. This relative of other perennial hibiscus species, okra and cotton blooms in fall with 4- to 5-inch wide flowers that emerge white in the morning and darken to pink at noon and crimson in the evening. Each bloom lasts but a day but the cluster of buds just keeps going producing a bloom day by day for several weeks.