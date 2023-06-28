Nothing can match proper watering when it comes to helping a new tree survive and even thrive during its first stressful summer season. Based on numerous conversations I’ve had with homeowners, there is much confusion and misinformation on where, how and how much to water a young tree.

Where to water

A container-grown tree in a nursery is watered once or twice a day during warm to hot weather. After planting in your yard, all the roots are still confined to that cylinder and begin to expand out into the surrounding soil very gradually.

If your tree was planted very recently, its confined root system can use up all the moisture in that cylinder of soil in a day during hot weather. This will show up as brown edges of the tree’s leaves or completely brown leaves in severe cases. Focus watering on this area and gradually expand the watered area over the coming weeks and months.

In clay soil the hole can become an “underground bathtub” that drains very slowly. Avoid keeping the soil completely saturated for extended periods because roots need oxygen to survive.

Soils differ in their water-holding capacity. With changes in temperature, wind and amount of sunshine the quantity and frequency of water required may vary. One way to evaluate soil moisture is to dig down 4-6 inches and feel the soil to assess if it is getting dry, is moderately moist or is soggy wet. This can help get a feel for how much and how often you need to water.

The first summer after planting is a critical one. It is a bit of a touch-and-go effort to avoid keeping the soil too saturated or allowing the root zone to become too dry. If you can focus watering on the area beneath and a little beyond the branch spread, you will be on the right track.

Don’t allow turf or weeds to grow up under your new tree and certainly not against the trunk. String trimmers and mowers will damage the thin outer bark and cankers will often follow.

Apply a 3-4 inch blanket of mulch around the tree in an area as wide as your aesthetic preferences will allow. Your tree will reward you with two to three times the growth rate if it isn’t competing with water and nutrient-stealing turfgrass and weeds.

How to water

When you water the soil surface it can be deceptive just how deep the water penetrates into the soil. It may begin to puddle and run off the surface but only wet the soil an inch or so deep. There are a few ways to ensure a deep soaking.

One is to build a raised circular berm of soil about 4 inches high and a little wider than the root cylinder around a newly planted tree. This berm will serve as a reservoir to hold water until it soaks in around the new tree’s root system. Put about 2 inches of water into the bermed area and your tree will get a good, thorough soaking.

Another option is to purchase a tree-watering bag. These are typically either a cone-shaped bag or flat doughnut-shaped bag placed around the trunk. These are filled with water that slowly leaks out through small holes to deeply wet the soil below them.

A third option is to purchase a tree sprinkler such as the Tree Hugger sprinkler. These water a circular area around the tree and can be adjusted to water a small area for new trees up to a very large area for trees that have been established for years and have grown to a canopy width of 20 or more feet.

How much to water

Aim to soak the soil about 8 inches deep when you water. There will be significant variation between sandy and clay soils. Clay soil requires more water to wet to such a depth but holds water for much longer than sandy soil.

A very general guide would be to apply 2-3 gallons per inch trunk diameter (not circumference) to the soil above the root cylinder twice a week to a tree planted from last fall through winter.

Trees planted during warm to hot weather (from mid-spring through the hot season) would need small amounts of water applied directly to the root cylinder daily for a couple of weeks, then every two days for the next two months. After two months of hot weather, water twice weekly until temperatures cool off in fall.

With a little attention and TLC your new trees will be well on their way to successful establishment and providing significant contributions to your landscape and the value of your home.