Gardeners always want to plant something that is better adapted to another region of the country or world. The society for the prevention of cruelty to plants can attest to the fact that Texans have hauled a million little blue spruce trees and packets of Colorado columbine seeds back from their vacations to recreate the memories in their backyards.

Not a one remains alive for long. Midwestern transplants to the Brazos Valley long for forsythias, peonies and lilacs but our climate and soils say, “no way.” Avocadoes and most (but not all) citrus likewise are stretching the zone just a little too much. The same is true for some fruit species and varieties. I always cringe when I see things like Concord grapes and raspberries for sale in our area.

We can stretch the hardiness zones and cheat a little on the heat tolerance range a bit, but most attempts end in disappointment. For the best long-term enjoyment, and return on your dollar, stick with the tried and true.

There are many native plants available in the trade that do well in our area. Slowly but surely additional options are becoming more available, a trend that will increase if shoppers ask for and purchase them.

Likewise, there are adapted non-natives from areas with similar soils and climate conditions that can be counted on to thrive here. Independent garden center staff can direct you to such plants, and may even be able to order some that they don’t have on hand.

The USDA climatic zone map says Brazos and surrounding counties are in zone 8b. However, plants recommended for hardiness in zones 8 and 9 often don’t stand a chance here. Did you know that there is a zone 8 and 9 on the northwestern corner of Washington state? You see, the hardiness zone maps indicate minimum winter temperature but say nothing about summer heat.

All this can be quite confusing to someone trying to sort out all the facts and choose some plants for their home landscape, but don’t despair!

Local resources such as your AgriLife Extension office, the Aggie Horticulture website, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers, our local Native Plant Society volunteers, staff at our great local independent garden centers and experienced longtime gardeners in our area are among the sources of advice to guide you in the right direction.

Local plant sales by volunteer groups are also a good source of adapted plant materials. In addition, the volunteers on hand are willing and able to discuss the details of the plant’s features with you and advise you on how to plant and care for them.

Brazos County Master Gardeners are hosting their plant sale this from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the AgriLife Extension office on County Park Court (next to the county tax office). These sales help fund the outreach of these volunteer groups.

Included in the sale are “pass-along plants” from the gardens of our local Master Gardener volunteers. Shoppers line up early, which is good advice if you want to have the best selection.

The local Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society has its sale this Saturday as well, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 1 p.m. That sale is at Lick Creek Park (13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station). As with all such sales, the best selection is early on.

Wherever you choose to purchase your garden and landscape plants, it is important to plant them correctly and provide attentive early care. Woody ornamentals will especially benefit from these two points and the first summer is a critical time for insuring long-term success.