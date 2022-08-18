Skip Richter column: Begin a parade of fall color now

The blazing heat and drought have turned many landscapes tawny and our floriferous color beds of spring are a distant memory.

The fall season presents a unique opportunity to bring beauty back into the landscape with a parade of colorful plants. The first group of plants are the warm season annuals, followed by fall blooming perennials, and then cool season annuals, which carry the color on into spring.

There are several warm season annual bedding plants that are super choices for late-season color. They will provide color from late August on up to the first frost when cold weather shuts them down, but that is a long time away. It is well worth planting them for three or more months of blooming returns on your time and money.

The key is to plant them in late August or early September so they have time to grow and bloom well. They will grow happier day by day as the temperatures start to moderate a bit, and their colors are especially vibrant in mid-to-late fall.

First on the list are marigolds. Commonly considered a spring to summer plant, marigolds put on their best show in the fall. Spider mites will walk a mile to find a marigold and these pests are very fond of hot weather. In fall, the combination of cooling temperatures and decreasing daylength causes mite populations to plummet, leaving your marigolds to thrive and glow.

The most common types of marigolds are French marigolds, which bear smaller blooms, and African marigolds, which produce large blooms. I consider the latter type to be the showiest and the best choice for fall.

Their large pompom type blooms have earned them the name “marimums” since they are a good substitute for mums in the fall, providing more days of color and much brighter colors. They can set the landscape ablaze with bright yellow or orange colors.

Petunias are another outstanding bedding plant for early-to-mid fall color. Petunias give the option of a wide range of colors including white, pink, red, purple, lavender, violet and salmon.

The wave series has become quite popular but there are many new types including the Supertunias with their multitudes of flowers and wide range of colors. However, despite all the new selections I am still fond of the Texas-bred cultivar Laura Bush, a violet blooming form that was designated a Texas Superstar plant by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Celosia sets a landscape bed afire with red, orange, pink or yellow. The two primary types of celosias are the plumosa group with its plumed flowers and the cristata group which is crested with a fascinated bloom, that appears like a wrinkled knob. I’m especially fond of the plumed types and especially the ones with deep burgundy foliage.

Nasturtiums are another good choice for fall. Their orange or yellow flowers are attractive and edible. The rounded leaves are unique, and their trailing habit is useful in containers or sprawling along the ground. Plant them where they can be viewed up close so their unique flowers and foliage can be most appreciated.

Millet is a grain that has become an ornamental. My favorite is the All-America Selection Purple Majesty. This upright ornamental grass plant has deep purple leaves, stems and seed heads and grows to a height of 4-5 feet, demanding attention in the landscape. The purple combines well with orange and yellow marigolds or other flowers. They develop their best color in full sun.

Another great foliage option for the fall is Bright Lights Swiss chard. This edible ornamental offers a range of colorful petioles in hues of pink, red and coral. It tolerates hot weather but thrives in cool weather, even taking a light frost. Rhubarb chard with its bright red petioles is also very attractive in a container or planting bed.

There are other warm season flowers such as zinnias and Angelonia that can be added to the list of late-summer plantings.