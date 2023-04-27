This week I'll finish up the series on garden troubleshooting with a look at the issues that are not related to insects and diseases. These include nutrient imbalances, chemical damage and environmental conditions.

Soil nutrient imbalances

Nutritional deficiencies and excesses cause discoloration of the foliage and sometimes can cause leaves to not reach their full size. Leaves may be yellow or purplish in color. Veins may remain green while interveinal areas turn yellow, or entire leaves or areas of a plant may start to change from a deep green color to more chartreuse or yellow in color.

Various plant species show nutrient deficiencies in somewhat different ways. When evaluating nutrient issues, start with a close look at what part of the plant is affected. Some nutrients are mobile in the plant. A plant can move mobile nutrients from older leaves to support new growth. Mobile elements include nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and magnesium.

A deficiency of these elements appears most pronounced on a plant’s older foliage. Immobile elements cannot be moved within the plant once they become part of the plant tissue. Therefore, deficiencies of immobile elements appear primarily in the newer leaves. Immobile elements include calcium, sulfur, iron, zinc, boron, copper and manganese.

There are many helpful pictorial resources online for learning what a deficiency of a particular element will typically look like. Just remember that a deficiency of an element may look different between plant species.

Too wet and too dry

Soil moisture extremes, both too wet and too dry, are detrimental to plants, even to the point of being fatal. Most people are familiar with drought symptoms: wilting, browning of leaf tips and margins and premature shedding of foliage.

Keep in mind however that in addition to dry soil, drought-like symptoms can be the result of root rots, disease organisms plugging or damaging the vascular system, insects boring into the stem of the plant, nematodes attacking the roots, and cankers on the stems.

While drought is certainly damaging to plants, soggy wet soil conditions for extended periods of time exclude oxygen from the roots causing them to die.

Weed killer injury

Herbicides don’t usually distinguish between what you consider a weed and a desirable plant. When misused they can do significant damage to our gardens and landscapes. Herbicide damage symptoms are primarily either a bleaching or loss of color in the foliage (similar to some nutrient deficiencies) or malformation of foliage and young shoots (often similar to some viral infections).

Herbicides common to turf products can drift onto garden plants or be washed down into the root system of trees and shrubs causing damage. Atrazine-type products cause yellowing of foliage while hormone-type products like 2,4-D cause twisting of the foliage. Some preemergent products can cause “clubbing” of St. Augustine grass roots resulting in a gradual decline of the lawn.

These problems are usually because the product was overapplied, misapplied or applied right before a rainstorm. When it comes to weed killers it is critical to read and follow the product label closely.

Sometimes herbicides can hitch a ride into the garden on hay or in livestock manure. Some of these compounds are persistent enough to go through the cow and still be present in the manure in quantities high enough to damage sensitive plants, like tomatoes and green beans.

Before using these items in your garden check to determine if the cattle grazed on a pasture treated with some selected brush control products, or if the hayfield was sprayed with such products.

I have seen damage to vegetables and fruit trees from sprayers that were previously used to apply a herbicide, and are now being used for insecticides or fungicides. Some products, like hormone type weed killers, are very difficult to wash out of a sprayer.

One gardener used a herbicide and then washed out their sprayer but forgot to fill it with water and wash out the spray wand thoroughly. Then later when they used the sprayer for a pesticide the first few plants got a strong dose of weed killer. It is best to label sprayers as being for weed killers only and use other sprayers for insecticides and fungicides.

Problems caused by environmental conditions

In addition to the above causes of plant problems there are environmental causes. These include cold damage, sunburn and damage from pollutants in the air. Sunburn occurs most commonly when plants are moved from low light into direct sun or when a species is not adapted to full sun. The parts of the leaves most exposed to the sun show the most prominent burn symptoms.

Cold damage can kill leaves and shoots outright or in minor cases may only damage the exterior of the plant or the thinner areas of the leaf in between veins. Pollutants like sulfur dioxide and ozone can cause various symptoms on sensitive plants, a common symptom being tan/brown stippling on the leaves.