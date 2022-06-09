Skip Richter: Blazing hot color for summer heat

When the temperature climbs high enough to seek shelter indoors many of our blooming landscape plants begin to languish. But there are others that thrive in the blazing heat of summer. Here are four that should be much more widely planted than they currently are in our area.

Red Yucca

The newest plant to receive Texas A&M AgriLife’s “Texas Superstar” designation is red yucca, a shrubby perennial succulent with evergreen foliage. This native performer is well adapted in most of the state and performs well with little to no irrigation once established.

Long flower stalks rise to 5 feet above the foliage and are topped with clusters of 1-2 inch tubular blooms most commonly a pink to salmon pink color. Hummingbirds and some types of butterflies love the blooms. A new selection called ‘Brake Lights’ has deeper red blooms on a more compact plant. A yellow form is less common but also available.

You can see red yucca putting on its show throughout the blazing hot summer months around town in landscapes and even tolerating the plant abusing environment of street medians! ‘Brake Lights’ can be seen at The Gardens on campus.

Plants do best in full sun but tolerate a little shade. Good soil drainage is important so plant on a raised bed if the soil is a poorly drained clay in lower lying areas.

Deer are not fond of red yucca plants, but may browse the blooms. I’ll note that all comments on deer in this article come with the caveat that the deer are not starving for other plant options.

Thryallis

Thryallis, like red yucca, checks more boxes of desirable characteristics than most other adapted plants can, tolerating a wide variety of soils if drainage is good, and blooming for most of the season.

A semi tender shrub/perennial in our area, thryallis usually dies back in winters returning in spring to reach a height of 4-6 feet. Winter mulching of the base is recommended to hedge against unusually cold weather. Size and density can be managed with periodic shearing, which results in more new shoots and blooms.

Plants are adorned with a profusion of spikes with yellow blooms that also attract butterflies. Full sun is best for optimum bloom and plant density, but thryallis also will tolerate a little shade. Plants make nice individual specimens or may be massed and sheared into a low hedge or grown in a very large container.

Deer do not generally bother thryallis.

Pride of Barbados

Pride of Barbados, aka red bird of paradise, loves hot summer weather. Its bright red-orange bloom clusters and green foliage make a stunning specimen plant in a landscape. It dies to the ground in most winters, but usually returns from the roots, especially if mulched well around the base. A late sleeper in spring, new growth typically doesn’t appear until temps heat up in May.

Red bird of paradise provides a southwestern look with a tropical flair that is especially nice near a pool or outdoor patio where it can be appreciated up close. Plant size varies with growing conditions but 4-6 feet tall and wide is typical. Give these plants a sunny location with good drainage. A little water periodically is all they need to thrive and bring a blaze of color throughout the summer. Swallowtail and other types of butterflies are especially fond of the flowers.

Deer don’t tend to browse this plant.

Firecracker Plant or Cigar Flower

Like a Fourth of July firecracker, this plant lights up the hot weather with fiery reddish orange 1-inch tubular blooms that are a magnet for hummingbirds and some types of butterflies. Give it lots of sun and make sure to maintain moderate soil moisture for best results.

When the first freeze burns the foliage back, cut the plants down to a couple inches high and mulch it well to protect the base and roots over the winter season. The cultivar ‘David Verity’ (believed to be a cross with Cuphea micropetala) is preferred by many gardeners for its dense habit and prolific blooms on 3-4 foot plants. The more compact cultivar ‘Vermillionaire’ grow to about 2-3 tall and wide.

While its true deer resistance is questioned, firecracker plant is not on a deer’s list of favorite plants.

Robert “Skip” Richter is the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension horticulture agent for Brazos County. For local gardening information and events, visit brazosmg.com. Gardening questions? Call Skip at 823-0129 or email rrichter@ag.tamu.edu.