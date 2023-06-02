In Act II Scene II of Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet” the dramaturgist has his heroine Juliet state:

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet;

So Romeo would, were he not Romeo call'd,

Retain that dear perfection which he owes

Without that title. Romeo, doff thy name,

And for that name which is no part of thee

Take all myself.”

From the playwriter’s perspective, a rose by any other name would still be a rose. Shakespeare deemphasizes the importance of names and instead emphasizes the object’s (in this case the rose’s) value.

The Hebrew Bible would disagree with Shakespeare. In Hebrew literature names are not just names, but insights in the very soul of the object or person. In the Bible, and Hebrew literature in general, each name plays an essential part in the narrative and the unfolding drama. From the Bible’s perspective, names are the very essence of being. Thus, without a clear understanding of each name in the Biblical narrative we lose much of the text’s meaning.

In Hebrew, names are not merely names. Names are so important that each name has a clear reason for its existence. Even common nouns have a logical reason for calling a person or object by a particular name. In the Jewish world this Biblical tradition exists until today. Jewish parents indicate their hopes and dreams for their offspring by the names that they give them. The same is true for language in general. Language, the sharing of meaning, time and syntax, effects the way a particular group views the world, divides time and creates order from the chaos of random thoughts. As each language reflects a particular group’s ethos, we are reminded of the Italian phrase, mentioned in January: “tradutorre, traditore” loosely translated as: “to translate is to betray a person’s or text’s true meaning.”

We see the importance of names in the very first proper nouns found within Genesis. For example, it is impossible to understand the depth of the Adam-narratives without a clear understanding of each name found in these tales.

We begin our encounter with what we might call the first humanity stories, the tales surrounding Adam and his family by first considering the Hebrew Bible’s use of names. We see the importance of names in the tales revolving around the first human beings. In chapter two of Genesis, we read that God created man (adam) from the dust of the earth. The Hebrew word that the Bible employs for the first human is a word composed of several words; adom meaning “red”, dam meaning “blood” and adamah meaning “earth, soil or substance.” In other words, (an) adam is a composite of the concrete with the abstract and reflects the eternal flowing of the steam of consciousness and force we call “life.”

Being an abstract noun, similar to the English words fish or deer, the noun adam is neither masculine nor feminine, neither singular nor plural. In a like manner, eve (chavah a feminine form of the verb to live (chayah) in Hebrew is a verbal description of the ability to reproduce, from whence future life will come.

Looking at the names in Hebrew we are forced to ask if God create many “adams” or just one? Are these stories found in these early chapters of Genesis meant to describe humanity in general or one particular couple? The text is silent and allows each reader to use his or her imagination. What we do know is that the species adam-chavah succeeded in reproduction and so, life was born. Although the text is unclear as to the number of offspring this adam-chavah species produced, reading the text it becomes clear that the text focuses on two of these offspring: one called cain (Cain) and one called hevel (able/Abel in English translation). We know very little about them except that during an offering to God, Cain becomes jealous and in a fit of rage kills Hevel (hevel). Thus, violence enters the world.

Even the non-Hebrew can discern many questions. For example, why did God produce a being capable of jealousy? Can we hold Cain responsible for murder if the act had not yet been prohibited? Is the text referring to particular persons or to a literary archetype reflecting two of the emotions that drive humanity? To begin to solve these problems we must turn to the meaning of each name within the story.

The Hebrew text begins by telling the reader that God created a being (beings) called “adam” that reproduces “chavah” and that these beings have both tangible and intangible elements. It then focuses on two of adam-chavah’s offspring, one described as a cain and the other as a hevel. These names, be they specific to a particular human being or merely descriptive, teach us a great deal about the Biblical view of humanity.

We derive the name Cain (cain) from the verbal root meaning is to “acquire tangible material things” and we the name Abel (hevel) means the mist we see over a pond or lake on a cold day. Like the mist (hevel) over a pond, this cloud or mist is intangible. You cannot store it nor hold onto it, like life itself hevel is ephemeral. Hevel is what appears to be concrete but can never be held or preserved. Reading the names, the text forces us to ask are cain and hevel merely symbols describing the multifaceted characteristics of humanity? Were they separate beings or two parts of humanity? Does cain and hevel represent a constant war that occurs deep in the human soul?

In the same way that the names cain and hevel are more than mere proper nouns but insights into humanity. We learn that Adam only becomes a full partner with God in the act of divine creation upon being granted the right to name the other living plants and animals. The Bible teaches us that the concept of language comes from human beings sharing names for objects and ideas and then placing these names in a specific grammar and syntax. The text emphasizes this point by presenting us the story of the tower of Babel. Babel is the place where neighbors call the same object or concept by different names and thus languages are born.

The biblical commentators noted that humanity is composed of many different types of beings: some who focus on the material and others who focus on the abstract, some who make their presence known with a thunder and some who disappear as if they are simply mist over a lake on a cold winter’s day. Reading the Hebrew text, the question then becomes what name best applies to you and what type of name do you want for yourself?