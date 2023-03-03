The concept of time fascinates human beings. Because time is the one resource that we can never recover, it also provokes fear and awe. Time defines much of what we do. In reality, it would not be incorrect to state that our lives are moments of time strung together by personal narratives.

In a sense the commandments of “You shall not murder” and “You shall not steal” are intertwined. To murder another person is to steal from the victim his/her time on earth.

Scientists also have been fascinated by time. For example, Albert Einstein taught us that time is more than time. Time is part of what he called a space-time continuum. Philosophically, we can argue that time is connected to our emotions. We often anticipate future events with either excitement or fear. From the perspective of time, we can imagine how fearful the first human beings were when the sun set, and light turned to darkness. The many hours that passed until the return of light might have struck terror into our ancestors’ hearts.

Humans also know that their time on earth is limited; that they will die, and this understanding of time creates fear and at the same time for many people a sense of urgent creativity.

How we divide time tells us much about a culture. European languages tend to divide time into some form of a past, present and future. Other languages express time as a something which has concluded or not concluded. The English language, as differentiated from Spanish or French, often uses its “present tense” to express a “time-outside-of-time” and employs the “present progressive” tense to describe what is actually occurring at the time that the person is speaking. Spanish divides the past into what has occurred at a single point in time (el pretérito) and what has occurred in the past over a period of time (el imperfecto).

Different languages also have a wide variety of ways to express future events. In English, we assume that the future will occur, and thus we state, “I hope that the letter carrier will come soon.” The unstated assumption is that sooner or later the letter carrier will arrive. Spanish introduces a sense of doubt and so the above English phrase becomes; “Espero que llegue el cartero.” The Spanish version literally means: “I hope that the letter carrier might arrive.” Where English worries about the time of the letter carrier’s arrival, Spanish concerns itself about the fact that the letter carrier might or might not arrive.

Not surprisingly, Hebrew is different. The biblical mind sew time not as unidirectional but circular. Seeing time as circular means that time swirls and flows back and forth. In circular time what was a past event can occur in the future and what will occur in the future might have taken place in the past. From such a perspective history is not only the recording of a past event but the recording of a future event.

For westerners this concept is not easy to grasp. A good way to begin to tackle this problem is found in Genesis 1:12-13. A paraphrasing of the King James translation of the Bible reads: “And the earth brought forth grass and herb yielding fruit whose seed was in itself, after its kind; and God saw that it was good.” The last part of the verse in the original Hebrew reads: “VaYahr Elokim ki tov.” It is a clear statement for those who see time as circular. The semi-literal translation of these four words is: (1) VaYahr=saw/will see; (2) Elokim=God; (3) ki=because/that; (4) tov=good.”

The sentence omits the English “is-was-will be” portraying the idea that time is a circular continuum in which the past, present and future can occur simultaneously or not at all. These four Hebrew words illustrate how hard it is to translate from Hebrew to a western language. Struggling with these four words, however, tells us a great deal about the biblical mind. Two of the four Hebrew words in the English translation of the verse “God saw that it was good” simply cannot be translated. Yet the phrase is so important that we see the text employing it multiple times in chapter 1 (verses 10, 12, 18, 25 and 31).

The verse’s fourth word, “tov,” is the easiest to translate. “Tov” means good. “Ki” has the meaning of “because” or “that is.” In other words, the text does not say that “it is good” but rather the phrase connects God’s “seeing/knowing” with the sense that goodness exists.

Our real difficulties lie in the first two words. The second word, Elokim, is one of Hebrew’s many words for God. It reflects God as both within and outside of time and traditionally the word is associated with God’s merciful aspects rather than God’s judgmental aspects. Perhaps the text is indicating that God’s seeing creation is a part of God’s mercy.

The sentence’s first word “VaYahr” Is the hardest to translate. The word introduces us to the circular nature of time. Yahr means “will see” but in this case it is preceded by the prefix Va. Non-Hebrew speakers often mistranslate this prefix with the conjunction “V’” which more or less means “and.” The problem is that “va” does not mean “and.” Va is a verbal pointer that changes pasts into futures while holding onto the past, or it changes future events into past events while remaining in the future. The particle indicates that God “did/does/will not” merely see into the future nor see into the past, but rather God both sees in the past and the future at exactly the same time.

Perhaps we can best understand the biblical concept by conceptualizing that it is referring to both the action of “seeing/knowing” and simultaneously the thoughts that take place before during and after an action. To make the phrase even more complex in this particular verbal conjugation VaYahr can mean “He saw/will see” and “He feared/will fear” or even “was/will be in awe of.” In the English translation we miss the connection between seeing and fearing. Reading the original Hebrew creates a very different scenario. Do we fear or stand in awe of what we see/know? Are there times when humans seek the darkness of ignorance rather than the challenges of light?

Perhaps the text is teaching us that just as the first humans feared the physical darkness, human beings still fear facts that do not fit into their personal narrative. How do we transverse these moments of darkness when time feels as if it were standing still? These mysteries are deeply imbedded in the original Hebrew of the Biblical text. These first verses of Genesis challenge us to learn that the eternal emotion of fear is best dealt with when we connect our emotions to knowledge and reality as it is, and not to what we want it to be.