Neil Sperry column: Rustic bois d’arc trees fit well into rural landscapes

Dear Neil: I’ve just bought a piece of rural property where we would like to build a house. Our choice of locations has three big bois d’arc trees located in what would become our landscape. Should they be left in place, or would it be better to remove them at the outset?

A: I happen to like bois d’arcs. I wouldn’t want their fruit dropping onto my rooftop or car roof, but if the trees were far enough away from things that the fruit wouldn’t be a problem, the trees themselves are rustic and lovely. They do have thorns, so that is another consideration. For what it’s worth, there are thornless, fruitless varieties sold (rarely) in the nursery marketplace. But my vote on your three trees, were it my property, would be to leave them and work them into my landscape. You could always take them out later.

Dear Neil: How can I keep my lantanas blooming clear up until frost? In past years they have faded away by the middle of September.

A: I’ve grown lantanas for 50 years. My experience with them has been that two things cause them to run out of steam. Lace bugs frequently suck the chlorophyll right out of their leaves. If your plants turn tan and listless, look at the backs of the leaves. If you see small black specks, those are the excrement of the lace bugs — proof of their presence. Apply a systemic insecticide spray to both tops and bottoms of the leaves. And apply an all-nitrogen fertilizer to promote a burst of new growth. You may even want to do a light overall trimming of the plants, again to promote vigorous regrowth.

Dear Neil: I planted red yuccas last year and they bloomed beautifully. Last winter, when I started to prune the old bloom stalks, they were so brittle that I just pulled them out. This year I had no blooms. Will they bloom next year, or do I need to plant new plants?

A: Your plants are just getting established. Do not replace them. It’s been a brutal year for our plants, but all that while your red yuccas have been establishing deep roots. Next year will be much better. That’s assuming they’re in full sun.

Dear Neil: How can I find someone who does pecan grafting or who can teach me how to do it?

A: When I worked in a Dallas County office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service we got this request fairly often. That was years ago, but I suspect it’s still the same now. We kept a list. Contact your local office and ask if they have referrals. Google “Texas A&M pecan grafting” and you will find several good fact sheets and YouTube videos. My standard comment to people is that “the first 100 grafts you make will be the worst 100 grafts you will make.” Much of our success is predicated on speed of grafting so that the tissues don’t dry out. You won’t develop that speed and skill until you have practiced it many times over.

Dear Neil: I have a bed of liriope that apparently got too dry while we were away on vacation. It is almost entirely pale brown. Will it come back? How should we treat it now?

A: Hopefully it will come back if you start watering it thoroughly and regularly. If the leaves are almost entirely brown you could trim it all back to within 3 inches of the soil so that new growth will show right away. Apply an all-nitrogen lawn fertilizer to give it a boost. Water deeply right after the feeding.

Dear Neil: I’ve really loved my oakleaf hydrangea plants, but I don’t know how or when to prune them. They are getting rather tall and wide. Do I prune them in the winter? How much, and how?

A: The general rule with spring-flowering shrubs and vines is to prune them immediately after they finish blooming. That time would have been a couple of months ago. I pruned mine at that time, but they have grown more since then, so I’m going to do some additional shaping in the next couple of weeks. I would not wait until winter. They bloom on new growth they make in the spring, but you want them to have a chance to develop new shoots the rest of this growing season. It’s best to do a little light pruning every few weeks instead of one major pruning each year.

Dear Neil: How much cold will a mandevilla vine tolerate?

A: Not much. Pretty much down toward freezing and nothing below it. They either need to be saved for frost-free locations along the southern Texas Gulf Coast or South Texas or be grown in containers so they can be rolled into protection on frosty nights when temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid-30s or colder.

Dear Neil: We are on limited lawn watering in our city right now. Unfortunately, we have a new house and I need to plant bermudagrass seeds. Am I going to be able to do that this year? Won’t I have to water it frequently to get it started?

A: You should wait. Newly seeded bermuda needs to be watered morning and evening for the first couple of weeks at these temperatures. If your city won’t allow that then your chances of getting it started are greatly diminished. You’ll be better off waiting for fall rains and planting sod. Or you could plant annual rye once the restrictions are lifted this fall. You could delay planting your bermuda from seed until next May, hoping that watering restrictions would be off by then.