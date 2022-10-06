Neil Sperry column:

Dear Neil: Based on your recommendation I purchased two Teddy Bear magnolias three years ago. They bloomed the first year, but they have not flowered the past two years. They have formed buds, but the buds never opened. Is it a soil pH issue?

A: Teddy Bear is an outstanding dwarf southern magnolia that will grow to be 15 feet tall and 12 feet wide. You’re going to love your trees. I would guess that this has nothing to do with the pH of your soil. Think about the past two winters. February 2021 was catastrophic. Magnolias were just like all other plants — stunned and set back by the extreme cold. Big parts of Texas were hurt again this past late winter. Add to that the fact that young southern magnolias often don’t bloom for their first several years in their new homes. They are working instead toward developing roots, stems and leaves. Just be patient. Keep them watered deeply and fertilized regularly. They’ll be fine. Flowers are the last priority right now.

Dear Neil: My crape myrtles are covered with aphids, as are those in the neighborhood. Have I just not noticed them before, or is this an especially bad year for them? Is it too late in the season to worry about spraying for them?

A: It's not just crape myrtles. Aphids are all over pecans, oaks and other shade trees and several other species of shrubs. And yes, this is perhaps the worst year that I’ve seen. Aphids secrete the sticky honeydew, and honeydew gives rise to black sooty mold. You might want to spray with soapy water to rinse off as much of the honeydew as possible to avoid sooty mold. Otherwise, there’s not much reason to spray so late.

Dear Neil: I have been fighting weeds all season in my Tif bermuda/Coastal grass lawn. I have dallisgrass. Also a grass the neighbors call “torpedo grass.” I’ve been using MSMA to kill them, but they seem to come back strong. Is that the best control? I have two acres. Is there something I can apply in early spring to keep the weeds down?

A: I do believe you have dallisgrass. I’m unsure of the weed you’re calling “torpedograss.” Look at Mississippi State University Extension Publication Number P3193 “Torpedograss” online. It gives more information on that weed to help you determine if that might be what you have.

Combining one of the USDA hybrid bermudas from Tifton, Georgia, (they are usually dwarf golf course selections) with Coastal bermuda (pasture variety) is an odd tandem. If you have a dwarf type, it would be mowed at 1 inch or less. Coastal would be cut much higher.

I’m also puzzled at where you are buying MSMA. It’s an outstanding grass killer we used to have for controlling dallisgrass within bermuda turf, but it’s been off the consumer market for 10-12 years or longer. You must be buying it with a commercial license for some specified use. I don’t comment on it for home gardener control of grassy weeds any longer.

Application of a glyphosate herbicide would give the best control of both weeds. You would need a product containing no other active ingredient beyond the glyphosate. Apply it through the top of a 1-gallon milk carton with the bottom cut out. Place the jug firmly over the clump and insert the spray wand inside the bottle to prevent overspray onto desirable turf.

Dear Neil: My friend in Tyler has older trees that have gradually died out. She would like to plant a Shantung maple to get some shade onto the house but she’s having trouble finding one. Is it a good choice? Will she need to wrap the trunk?

A: It is an outstanding choice, thoroughly tested and approved by my friends at Texas A&M 20 years ago. She will have the best chance of finding it at a local independent retail garden center that has a good selection of unusual trees. The national box stores would be unlikely to carry it. Suggest that she ask in the Smith County Extension office. They will be able to suggest several good sources for her. Since the Extension Service was so involved in the trials of this tree and in its release, that same advice would apply to each county in Texas.

Dear Neil: We have a live oak that was planted just before the extreme cold of February 2021. Somehow it survived. I’ve just removed the cables that kept it secure and now I’d like to put some type of edging and soil in so I can plant flowers and bulbs around its trunk. I remember, however, your warnings not to disturb the top of the soil since so many roots are there. How can I do it?

A: You might be happier in the long run if you used a shade-tolerant groundcover such as regular mondograss or purple wintercreeper euonymus beneath the oak. Use a removeable edging material so you can increase the bed’s dimensions as the shaded area grows larger. Try not to have it be perfectly circular with the tree’s trunk at dead center. By using an evergreen groundcover you’ll not be drawing attention to the trunk since it’s not the most attractive part of the tree. That also would leave you the opportunity to position a grouping of large patio pots out away from the trunk. Put them on concrete round stepping stones within the groundcover bed and plant your color into them. That makes quick changeouts easier and much more visible.