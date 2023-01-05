Neil Sperry column: ‘Wildflower’ seeds best planted in early spring

Dear Neil: Please explain why wildflower seeds should be sown in the fall instead of in March. I save the seed from my frozen lantana, Turk’s cap and salvia as habitat for wildlife.

A: There are two answers going on here. When I refer to “wildflowers,” I am generally speaking of spring-flowering native wildflowers. In general terms, that would refer to bluebonnets, Indian blankets, to a degree Indian paintbrushes (they are more difficult) and the many other native Texas wildflowers that bloom from March through May and into June. To have time to establish good root systems, those must be planted in the fall so that they can grow in the fall and over the winter. The plants that you referenced primarily bloom in the summer and so would be planted in late winter or very early spring. That is an unusual group that most people don’t think about when they use the term “wildflowers.” In fact, those would be better planted in pots and then set out as transplants. As a general suggestion, think about planting seeds when nature blends them. When bluebonnets finish flowering and set seed in May and June, the seeds fall to the ground immediately. We bypass the risks of birds and insects eating them by waiting until early fall to sow them. That also gives us a chance to catch early fall rains. The plants you mentioned could be sown as the seeds drop late in the growing season, but many seeds and seedlings would be lost over the winter. That is why you might want to gather them and plant them prior to spring.

Dear Neil: I am a retired horticulturist and landscape architect and still active horticulture judge for the Garden Clubs of America. I was surprised by your response to a question in a recent column when you identified one tree as a seedling red mulberry. I think you will find that it is more likely to be a Philodendron bipinnatifidum (now called Thaumatophyllum bipinnatifidum).

A: I appreciate your note, but I stand with my ID 100%. Having had neighbors with mulberry trees, I’ve had to pull scores of them from my own beds over the decades. I’ve also been asked to identify probably 500 photos in person and via my Q&A columns in 50 years of my work. More than almost any other plant species, mulberries’ juvenile foliage takes on a completely different look from the adult growth. I’ve included the photo from two weeks ago for comparison, along with a photo I took myself a couple of years ago (with stone curbing) that shows the great variation in leaf shapes all on the same seedling mulberry.

Dear Neil: A friend has offered me horse manure from her stable. She says it’s been drying for about six months. Could I use it in my garden this spring?

A: Be careful. Turn it with a shovel or spading fork. If it is completely dry throughout and unrecognizable as having been manure it would be fine to use in moderation (1 inch rototilled to a depth of 6 inches). However, I doubt if it would be either of those in that short length of time. The problem with “fresh” manure is that the bacteria that break it down tie up nitrogen in the soil. Your plants will end up starved and yellowed, usually quite unproductive for one or two seasons. I learned that the hard way as a young horticulturist the first time I also had access to stable manure. If you have a way to put it into your compost pile and turn it every month or two as you combine it with other forms of organic matter such as grass clippings and tree leaves in the fall, it would be a great soil amendment within 12-18 months.

Dear Neil: The really cold weather a couple of weeks ago turned my lawn brown. Could I go ahead and scalp it now, or should I still wait until later in the winter?

A: You can certainly mow it now to remove fallen leaves and to even the browned grass up, but as far as dropping the mower blade one notch to remove the browned stubble, I would wait. Scalping exposes the bare ground to sunlight. That allows it to soak up warming rays on sunny days, and that results in the grass greening up earlier than it might otherwise. That’s fine in late winter and early spring when the growing season is rapidly approaching, but you wouldn’t want it doing that in mid-winter should another cold spell tumble through, especially if it was like the one from February 2021.

Dear Neil: I have a lot of grass-like plants growing beneath my bird feeders. How can I prevent that from happening?

A: I’ve found that the easiest way is to switch over to black oil-type sunflower seeds. A wide variety of songbirds really like them, and the birds rarely leave any viable seeds after dining. Those that do drop to the ground are usually consumed by ground-feeding birds. Probably what you’re seeing is millet germinating after it’s been kicked out of a less expensive seed mixture. You also could put a layer of pine bark mulch on the ground beneath your feeder. Use a hoe to stir the mulch around as the millet germinates. That will kill the young seedlings.