Neil Sperry column: Test soil’s pH content to save iron deficient trees

Dear Neil: Some of the leaves of my Nuttal oak came out a reddish color this spring, and overall the tree is more of a pale green color. Do you think this is a mineral deficiency? What can I do?

A: This is iron deficiency. Have your soil tested for its pH. If it shows up to be alkaline (higher than 7.0), iron will become insoluble and, therefore, unavailable for uptake by the tree’s roots. You could add iron and a sulfur soil acidifier. If, after a couple of years, that proves not to work, you need to contact a consulting arborist, but I will warn you that correcting iron deficiency with a tree can be a thankless task that gets worse and more expensive with each passing year.

Dear Neil: I am considering a clover yard. From what I have read, clover yards are very easy to grow, need little water and fertilizer and can be mowed low to keep them from flowering so bees won’t be an issue. What do you think?

A: I don’t think so, but I’ve not tried it. Double check what you’ve read to be sure it was written for Texas. Google “university clover lawns” and check the matches you get. I found one from Purdue (Indiana) and another from the University of Maryland. Both are cooler climates than Texas, and their comments overlap a good bit. I’ll use the University of Maryland’s report on “Microclover” that they updated on May 25, 2022.

The Maryland turf experts say that it blends well with tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass, but those are both northern bunch grasses (no runners). I would guess that clover would face a tougher time combining with St. Augustine or bermuda grass. The Maryland team says it has poor shade resistance, and it won’t hold up to pedestrian traffic of people or pets. It will also struggle with high temperatures (problem for it in Texas). It does provide for its own nitrogen needs, but you cannot use broadleafed weedkillers near it to control other non-grassy plants such as dandelions, thistles, dollarweed, roadside aster or dichondra. It will be a type of white clover, which means it’s going to continue blooming over a long period of time, and I doubt if you will be willing to mow often enough to keep the flowers trimmed off. Bees are our friends, so you’ll be doing them a good service unless, of course, someone in your family has a sensitivity to bee stings. If you do attempt it, I would certainly try it on a very small scale first.

Dear Neil: I have a new Shumard red oak. I want to be sure I don’t lose it. I’ve been drizzle watering it for 24 hours, waiting 48 hours, then watering again. Can you give me any more suggestions?

A: I’m concerned that it might have been planted too high. Hopefully the root flare (where the root system begins to spread out from the trunk) is at the same grade as the surrounding soil. Sometimes crews will pile extra soil up around trees’ trunks rather that carrying it off-site, then conceal it with mulch. When I plant trees I use the soil I take out of the holes to make a berm shaped-like a doughnut around the tree. I use that berm as my water retention reservoir. Then I use a water breaker or, better yet, a water bubbler, to soak the soil deeply every two or three days for the tree’s first two summers. I try to apply roughly the same amount of water as the original container size. This looks like it might have been in a 40-gallon pot, so I’d put 30 or 40 gallons of water on it two or three times per week by filling the reservoir I described. One last thing that I can’t see from your photo: be sure that you have the trunk wrapped and leave it wrapped for the first two or three years. That will protect against sunscald. Young red oaks’ bark is too thin for the first few years. Sunscald results in loss of more new red oaks than all other problems combined.

Dear Neil: I have three cucumber and two eggplant plants in separate containers. They are all very healthy plants, but they are not setting fruit. My tomatoes in the same planting medium are setting fruit profusely. What might the difference be?

A: Those crops pollinate differently. Cucumbers are pollinated by bees, but you must have male and female flowers. Male cucumber flowers have straight stems. Female flowers have swollen stems that will become the fruit. If you don’t see bees actively working the flowers you will need to pluck off a few male flowers, peel back the petals, and daub their pollen onto the female flowers. That works for all cucurbits. Eggplants are pollinated by vibration just as are tomatoes. Thumping the flower clusters is often a help. They also will fail to set fruit well at very high temperatures. That could be your problem in this summer of early heat.

Dear Neil: We bought a redbud tree while it was blooming. When it leafed out its leaves were burgundy, but now that we’re into summer the leaves have taken on a dark green cast. Is that normal? I really like the burgundy.

A: That’s normal for almost all burgundy or purple-leafed plants, not just redbuds. The chlorophyll pigment comes to the forefront in the warmer temperatures. These same varieties, when grown on the West Coast or in the north, will hold onto their purple color much better through the summer.

