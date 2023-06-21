Dear Neil: We have read your column for many years. Two years ago we bought property near the Red River in southern Oklahoma. We love the oaks there, but we are concerned about some of them. We lost two large trees last year, and now some of the smaller ones near where the two trees were seem to be having problems. What could it be, and what should we do?

A: You have post oaks (and lovely property). I grew up among post oaks, so I am quite familiar with their quirks. They’re handsome trees, but among oaks, they are notoriously challenging. That’s why you’ll never see them being sold in nurseries. They do not like human invasion (grade changes, landscaping around them, herbicides applied anywhere near them, irrigation given to them, etc.). Those do not appear to be factors, but keep that in mind on the rest of your property. Do as little to change their native habitat as you can. One thing that we have observed after the great drought of 2011 was that post oaks were lost in great numbers to a fungus called Hypoxylon canker. The first symptom: the trees lost chunks of bark for no obvious reason. The evidence started to show up a couple of years later and the trees weakened fairly quickly. Again, I don’t see that on these trees, but I felt like I ought to mention it after last summer’s heat and drought.

You need a certified arborist or forester on site to inspect your trees closely. The Oklahoma Extension office could refer you to someone who is in that area. They also could instruct you on how to get samples collected and sent to the Plant Pathology lab at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. (In Texas it’s the Texas Plant Clinic at Texas A&M University.) They can culture samples to determine if a pathogen is involved. Post oaks “pout” over things that wouldn’t bother other trees. I hope someone can help you identify the cause.

Dear Neil: We have lived in our house for 2 1/2 years. Our hollies were probably planted a couple of years prior to when we moved in. One of them died suddenly six months ago and now another is in distress. What is causing it? We don’t want to lose any more. We don’t think the winter is responsible.

A: I am a holly fanatic. I have perhaps 200 plants of some 35 varieties in our rural landscape, many of them that I’ve been growing for more than 40 years. I’m pretty familiar with hollies. This is not a problem that has been caused by insects or diseases. In fact, I’ve never seen any insect or disease do serious harm to any of my plants. They do get scale insects occasionally, but they are mostly a nuisance and never a threat. In the past 10 months all of the losses of hollies that I have seen across Texas have been due to last summer’s drought. I did several television reports on how they can reach the point of no return without much warning. The only symptom is that the leaves turn olive drab instead of lustrous dark green. Many people don’t even notice it. I also would recommend thinking back to any types of weedkillers or weed-and-feed fertilizers that might have been applied near them. Or possibly a gas leak near the plants since they are adjacent to one another. (I’m trying to figure out when the photos were taken due to the appearance of the grass, red berries, etc.) But those are the only things I can think of.

Dear Neil: I have ash seedlings (actually, small trees half-inch in diameter) growing next to the foundation of our house we just moved into. My homemade weedkiller recipe isn’t doing anything to stop them. What can I buy that will work?

A: Get a product labeled as a “broadleafed” weedkiller. As a clue that you’re on the right track, it will contain 2,4-D as one of its active ingredients. I would suggest buying it in a spray bottle with a trigger handle so you can apply it precisely, especially if you’ll be working behind shrubs that also could be damaged. You’ll be able to work precisely. It may take a couple of applications, but it will do the job. Good thinking to get rid of them before they grow large enough to do any serious harm to the foundation.

Dear Neil: I have two Midnight Marvel rose mallow hibiscus plants. They have thrived and all who pass by have enjoyed them. My problem is that the weight of all the flowers and buds causes the stems to break without warning. Is this something wrong, and is there anything I can do to stop it?

A: That’s always been an issue with all types of rose mallow hardy hibiscuses. The larger the variety and its flowers the more likely the stems are to fall. They’re just especially brittle. It’s especially an issue when the plants are in a windy setting or when pets run through them, or hoses are pulled around them. You might try staking them. Nursery growers and florists use small green plant stakes for their crops, and they find green plant twine to pull around them. It’s all fairly inconspicuous and easily removed at the end of the season.