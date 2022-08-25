Neil Sperry column: Nothing can be done to prevent insect galls, though they do little damage

Dear Neil: My live oaks have these growths on the bottoms of their leaves. What are they and is there anything I can do to treat them?

A: These are insect galls, one of the scores of types of insect galls we find on the leaves and twigs of oaks here in Texas. Most result from the females of specific insect species stinging the plant and laying their eggs in the protection of the plant tissues. They are usually the result of a small wasp stinging the leaves. Wooly oak galls are almost the same size as these, but they have fuzzy white surfaces where these appear to be smooth. Woody oak galls that resemble wooden marbles are another. The common thread, though, is almost all insect galls do little, if any, permanent damage to their host plants and there is nothing we can do to prevent or control them.

Dear Neil: Our red oaks are dying locally. Do you think it’s because of the stress of drought or is there a deadly fungus going around?

A: If you look closely at your own photo you’ll see that there are at least two former trunks or major branches that were cut back, then left as stumps. Decay has set in and is overtaking the tree. The pruning cuts were made years ago. All of this has nothing to do with this year’s heat or drought. I suspect that your tree will eventually rot internally. Whether it will have enough conducting tissues left in place to keep it alive will determine whether it can survive.

Dear Neil: This plant was in our landscape when we bought our house new 30 years ago. The cold in February 2021 hurt it badly. Will it survive? What is it?

A: I believe it’s Majestic Beauty Indian hawthorn. That plant was on the market back then (still is), although it’s never been very widely used. It’s about triple the size of other Indian hawthorns that subsequently became so popular before Entomosporium fungal leaf spot began to kill them out. This plant has been hurt by the cold, by insects and, I’m sure, by this year’s drought. You asked my opinion: I would plan on replacing it. Even if it survives it won’t look like much.

Dear Neil: Should we stay on schedule with our September lawn feeding, or should we postpone it until later in September as a result of the heat and watering restrictions?

A: You don’t want to fertilize turf later than advised, heat, drought or otherwise. Move it back until mid-September if you wish. Hopefully recent rains have soaked into your ground. This last feeding should be of the same product you have used all through the season. It should be all-nitrogen or high-nitrogen, with upwards of half of that Nitrogen in slow-release formulation. Water the lawn immediately after you apply it.

Dear Neil: I know you work a great deal with crape myrtles. Why is it that one plant will have many flowers, while another only 10 or 20 feet away will have none?

A: I could list 10 or more possible reasons. Certainly, variety has a lot to do with it. Some of the newer types are able to produce as many as three or four rounds of blooms each summer if they are kept watered properly and if they are not topped. (Topping slows the first bloom cycle by as much as two months.) By comparison, some of the new burgundy-leafed hybrids are notoriously “shy bloomers” genetically. Even given perfect growing conditions they generally won’t bloom very heavily. It could be that the plant that blooms more heavily is in a part of the landscape that naturally gets more water, and it could also be receiving full sun while the non-bloomer could be tucked back beneath an encroaching shade tree. Crape myrtles that were hurt by the cold of February 2021 have been reluctant to bloom well the past two summers. In many parts of Texas that list has included Natchez, Tuscarora, Muskogee, Sioux and Country Red, but others were hurt, too. So, the answer to your question isn’t an easy one.

Dear Neil: We paid someone to dig up a crape myrtle two years ago, but they left some of the roots behind. Now I have sprouts coming up all over the yard. Roundup doesn’t stop them. What can I do?

A: Glyphosates, such as the original formulation of Roundup, are really more effective at killing grasses than they are at controlling broadleafed plants such as crape myrtles. I would suggest spot-treating with a broadleafed weedkiller containing 2,4-D. It’s late in this growing season for such a spray to have much impact, but it should do a reasonable job next May or June. If you’re willing to wait, the sprouts will give up after a couple of years.

Dear Neil: I have sago palms that have weathered the cold in South Texas the past two winters. Would it help them in future winters if I pruned off all their leaves in the fall so I could cover them more successfully?

A: That would set them back dramatically. If they survived February 2021 they should make it through almost anything. You would be much better off investing in wide sheets of frost cloth that you could secure over their tops in the event of a repeat of that cold spell. But let’s hope that it won’t happen again for many decades.