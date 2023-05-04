Dear Neil: One of our native pecan trees simply laid down four years ago. It’s been the backdrop for many family and friend photographs since. What can we do to prolong its life?

A: Looking at the more distant of your two photographs, it looks like there is a good bit of dead wood in the tree. That can certainly be trimmed out. Make the cuts flush with the remaining branches, also with the trunk to minimize the chances of decay. It appears that the top of the tree at the right end of that photograph is alive. Hopefully that foliage can continue to nurture the tree and keep it going, although there must have been some kind of serious problem with its roots or it would not have toppled. There is no magic that will make it healthy and vigorous again. Give it a light feeding of a lawn fertilizer now and keep it moist all through the summer. I’m not sure how many more years it’s going to hang on.

Dear Neil: Large parts of my St. Augustine are yellow. The lawn care representative said it needed iron, which he applied. Three weeks later it doesn’t look any better. What is the problem?

A: The cool-season disease that causes this kind of yellowing is a fungus called take all root rot (TARR). Pull on a few of the runners to see if they separate from the soil without much resistance. If they do, and if the remaining roots are very dark, TARR would be the cause. It attacks St. Augustine as it tries to green up in spring, most often in low, poorly draining areas and in spots where the grass has been weakened by excessive shade. It is most common in alkaline soils, so the early recommendation was to apply sphagnum peat moss 1 inch deep across the affected turf. The peat is quite acidic, so it causes the surface of the soil to be less supportive of the TARR fungus. However, it is expensive and difficult to spread. The fungicide Azoxystrobin has more recently been recommended by turf specialists and plant pathologists for control of the disease.

Dear Neil: We are going to be widening a bed around the front of our house. It has a large planting of daffodils. Do I have to wait until fall to dig them and move them?

A: No. As soon as their tops have turned brown and died to the ground you can dig them and replant them into their new homes. I would advise against trying to store them for more than a few days in that process, however. That always seems to turn into too long a time, and the bulbs end up drying out and dying.

Dear Neil: I planted a row of cedar trees (junipers) for privacy, but I think I got them too close together (6 feet). They are growing tightly into one another and now the bottom branches are turning brown. Is there anything I can do to save their dense growth?

A: They’re shading one another, and they will denude one another from the ground up. They do not handle shade well at all, so they become their own worst enemies. If they’re not too far gone (I can’t tell without a photo), you might be able to remove every other plant, but if you’re already noticing limb loss at their bottoms, I suspect it may be too late. I learned the same lesson the hard way as a youngster. From that point on I’ve always warned people to plant privacy shrubs two-thirds as far apart as you will be letting them grow in height. It may mean waiting a couple of years longer for the privacy screen, but it will last for decades longer.

Dear Neil: I was given a staghorn fern that is growing in and on a clay flowerpot. Can I put it on a board and hang it? How do I do that?

A: Yes, you can. Staghorn ferns are epiphytes. To anyone who doesn’t know the plant, that sentence may not make a lot of sense. Staghorn ferns are so named because their leaves look like sets of antlers. Those are the “fertile” fronds, so called because they end up producing spores on their backs. The “sterile” fronds are dark brown and cup-like. They’re at the base of the plants, and they grasp around tree trunks and other means of supports.

To mount a staghorn fern you’ll want a piece of redwood or bald cypress lumber (both are resistant to decay), a couple of handfuls of wet sphagnum moss, and some fishing line or fine wire. Water the plant thoroughly and let it soak overnight. Let the sphagnum moss soak for an hour or two. Take the plant out of its pot. Squeeze the moss until it just drips, then place it on the side of your board or stick. Hold the plant against the moss, then carefully secure it in place with the fishing line or wire. Hang the board with the plant in a shady spot (out of any direct sunlight) and water it thoroughly. Keep it moist at all times. Include a water-soluble, high-nitrogen houseplant food every two weeks this summer. The sphagnum moss will stay moist longer if you wrap the root ball with dry cleaner’s plastic.