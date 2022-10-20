Neil Sperry column: Larger and smaller pansies each have their uses

Dear Neil: Someone told me I would like the smaller-flowering pansies better than the types with large blooms. Why would they say that?

A: Much of it depends on how and where you will use them. When you grow smaller pansies or violas you can expect to get many more flowers per plant. That means that they will blanket themselves better if you’re viewing them from 8 or 10 feet away. The giant types show up best when viewed from close distances, notably in patio pots and hanging baskets or when you’re intending to use them as cutflowers or pressed in arrangements. Along with the flower size you also need to consider pansies’ “faces.” Flowers that have contrasting blotches won’t show up as strikingly. Use flowers with those faces for floral arrangements, but plain-faced blooms for landscape displays.

Dear Neil: We have several pecan trees on property we have owned and lived on for a couple of years. We have not seen one pecan fall from these trees in that time. What few we have had were ruined by squirrels and thrown to the ground before they matured. Is there anything we can do to get pecans?

A: In 2021, we saw a record February cold spell that did monumental damage to woody plants just before the growing season began. Trees already had started leafing out and blooming. Most of us got no pecans at all last year. And this year has seen a near-Biblical drought. Once again, our trees have been challenged horribly. Please be patient. Our house sits within a forest of native pecans, and we’ve had the same experience. I feel your pain, but I’ve learned that patience is a real virtue with this species.

Dear Neil: I’ve read your column for decades and I know you really like crape myrtles. My wife is in love with this red variety. Can you help us identify it? When is the best time to plant it?

A: I am guessing this to be Tuscarora. Google “photo Tuscarora crape myrtle” and see if the flower color and trunk appearance don’t match. It’s one of the hybrids developed by Dr. Don Egolf from the United States National Arboretum. Some websites list it as pink, others as rosy-red. Personally, I see it as red and I really like it. However, for colder parts of Texas it has the annoying habit of dying back severely with either early cold spells or extreme winter temperatures. You can see dead stems extending out of the top of this plant. Dr. Egolf selected it from his thousands of seedlings for its bright color, immunity to powdery mildew and handsome trunk color. If you would ever consider a more true red selection, his last introduction was Arapaho and it has all the same attributes with better winter hardiness. It’s much harder to find, however, than Tuscarora.

Dear Neil: We have a mature sago palm and this past year it started producing multiple heads — so many that the leaves can no longer grow straight. I’ve tried to trim some of them out but there are still many. Should I just leave it alone and continue to trim out any dead ones? We’ve had it 14 years after having it in a pot for a few years before planting it outside in South Texas.

A: This is very likely the result of the extreme cold in February 2021. That kind of environmental shock can cause sagos to produce multiple growing points. I would advise against pruning to remove them as sago palms cannot heal cut surfaces like trees and shrubs do. It’s better simply to remove dead or damaged leaves as they appear.

Dear Neil: The cold 18 months ago killed Shumard red oaks in our city, and now the drought this past summer has apparently killed many more. It is sad to see our city allowing them to dry up and die. Is there any chance they will come back?

A: Time will tell, but I will admit that I’ve seen Shumard red oaks that I never thought would leaf out again come back the following spring following rains. If they were damaged in the 2021 February cold spell, I would hope that the city would just leave them in place and see how they look come March and April. As a side note, I see many people, cities and commercial landscapes included, putting the water bags around trees’ trunks trying to help them survive. In many cases it’s semi-mature trees with feeder roots that extend 15 or 20 feet out from the trunk. That fits into the category of wishful thinking.