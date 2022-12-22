Neil Sperry column: Japanese privets are not a gardener’s friend

Dear Neil: I have these two healthy trees. Are they of any value? Should I save either of them?

A: Your dark-leafed, vertical seedling with smooth-edged leaves is Japanese privet. It and its sister Amur River privet are the two most invasive plants in Texas. It is definitely not a keeper. A neighbor of ours has rural acreage bordered with this plant and it is invading our property horribly. I have to hire two guys to cut and dig it from beneath our trees each winter. It is awful.

The other plant, the one with the lobed leaves, is a seedling red mulberry. Each tree produces thousands of fruit each spring. As with the privet, birds love the fruit and scatter the seeds through their digestive systems. It’s an attractive and vigorous tree, but you’ll have them coming up everywhere. Not to mention the mess and stains the fruit will cause as it coats pavement and rooftops.

Dear Neil: I applied fungicide to control brown patch. I had none in spring and summer, so I thought it had been cured. Now it appears it has come back this fall. Should I spray again now, or should I wait until spring?

A: Actually, neither. Brown patch, now referred to as “large patch” by university plant pathologists, is a cool-season disease that normally doesn’t show up until mid-October. When you first see blades turning yellow in round, 18-inch patches you can assume it’s brown patch if the blades pull loose easily from the runners. If you have no other disease problems, there is no call to action now or in the spring.

Dear Neil: I purchased a house with four mature crape myrtles along the fence in my backyard. They are about 15 feet tall, and their trunks are about 18 inches from the fence. My neighbor has a pool, and the petals are constantly falling into it. Can crape myrtles that tall be moved from clay soil to sandy loam. When is the best time, and how large should the root ball be?

A: If the crape myrtles are otherwise healthy and well-shaped, you bet they can be moved. They’re among our most forgiving landscaping plants. I moved a 20-foot-tall crape myrtle that had been in the same spot for 30 years several years ago. It survived the move and bloomed all summer. The size of the soil ball is related to the diameters of their trunks, not to the plants’ heights. Hopefully you can remove a panel of the fence long enough to do the digging. As a rough guess without seeing the plants, I would figure that the soil balls should be 30 to 34 inches in diameter and 24 to 30 inches deep. That may be more than you want to tackle yourself, but a landscape contracting crew could make quick work of it. Winter is the time for such a move, and you’ll want to thin out the plants’ top growth to compensate for the loss of roots that they’ll encounter. Do not, of course, top them. The clay soil will be great for forming soil balls. Stake the trees securely after the move, until they can anchor themselves into the sandy loam. That will probably take a year or two.

Dear Neil: My 3-year-old mondograss leaves are turning brown. It started at the tips of the leaves, and now half of the plants are brown. What is causing this?

A: You’re hitting close to my home on this one. As our pecans and oaks have grown much larger over the decades, I have converted to more and more mondograss in my own landscape. I dig and divide my own, and I’d guess we have probably 10,000 square feet of it in our rural landscape. In answer to your question, your plants probably got too dry at some point late in the summer or early fall. I saw that happen last summer when sprinkler heads in my own landscape didn’t function properly. I have never seen insects or diseases bother regular mondograss. I have seen leaf diseases attack dwarf mondo and the plants’ cousin, liriope, in overly wet soils, but I’ve never seen that problem show up on regular mondo. If you think a disease might be involved, dig several tennis ball-sized clumps showing the damage. Pack them carefully (without adding water) and ship them one- or two-day delivery to the Plant Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Texas A&M. Include an explanation of what you’ve been seeing. They will culture the samples and tell you if they find any pathogens. You can find mailing information and payment instructions by searching for the lab online.

Dear Neil: I have a cottonwood tree that seems to be declining. It’s quite large, and it shades our entire backyard, but it didn’t have as many leaves this past year as usual. How long do they live, and how can I tell if it is having some kind of problem?

A: Average life expectancies with fast-growing trees like cottonwoods are hard to estimate, because many of them die young, in the case of cottonwoods and willows, from cottonwood borers. However, cottonwoods that survive those first 15 or 20 years can often keep on growing for another 30 years. However, when a large cottonwood begins to thin out, and especially if it has dead branches in its canopy, it’s time to call in a certified arborist — sooner rather than later. It may have a large hollow area within its trunk, and it may be ready to split or fall. I don’t mean to alarm you, but this sort of decline keeps progressing, even in winter, so you really need to get help soon.