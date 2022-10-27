Neil Sperry column: Hardy purpleheart makes a great groundcover

Dear Neil: I planted a bed of purpleheart groundcover this spring. Somebody told me that it will die to the ground when it freezes. Is that true? Does it always come back in the spring here?

A: Both are true. It’s one of the cold-hardy relatives of wandering Jew. It makes a beautiful purple-leafed groundcover if you don’t mind having a bare bed over the winter. The new growth will emerge with the first warm days of spring. It even survived the record cold weather of February 2021 without any losses clear across Texas. It’s a great groundcover for perennial plantings and rock gardens.

Dear Neil: I’m afraid my 5-year-old Texas mountain laurel may be dying. Over the past month some of its leaves have started yellowing and dropping. Now the remaining leaves are drying up. I read it could be under stress for too much water and fertilizer. I have sandy soil and haven’t watered it very much, nor have I fertilized it very often. Do I have a lost cause here?

A: I have a hard time picturing your plant being overwatered (or too wet from rainfall) in this year of high temperatures and extreme drought across Texas, especially in sandy soil. In fact, looking through it at the turf behind it, it all looks relatively dry. I don’t think that’s it. The plant looks like it grew luxuriantly earlier this season as judged by the size of the leaves and their general arrangement, so it must have been “happy” at that point. So, the question turns to what might have happened between then and now. Could it have gotten exceedingly dry 8 or 10 weeks ago? Have you used any kind of weedkiller nearby? Can you see any kind of trunk damage, for example, mushrooms growing out of the wood? (I lost a mountain laurel to a trunk canker 10 or 12 years ago.) Was this tree hurt by the extreme cold in February 2021, and if so, could it be latent damage that is just now showing up?

Dear Neil: What is this weed? My yard is being overtaken by it. What can I do to eliminate it?

A: It’s roadside aster, a fall-flowering weed that shows up in lawns (and vacant lots and medians) where grass is under stress from lack of moisture and insufficient nitrogen. It’s an opportunistic weed that moves in when there are voids in the turf, usually at points along the curb or “out back” by the fence. While it’s a broadleafed weed (meaning that it’s not in the grass family), rather than controlling it with a broadleafed weedkiller spray, it’s usually better to ramp up the care you give the lawn so that it can crowd out the weed. Fertilize with an all-nitrogen food containing as much as 30 to 40 percent of that nitrogen in slow-release form. Water regularly (assuming you’re allowed to do so). Mow at the recommended low height to keep the grass growing and spreading.

Dear Neil: What care do I need to give my garden mums once they finish blooming in the next couple of weeks?

A: Trim the old flowering stems back to within a couple of inches of the ground. You’ll see new clusters of stems starting to develop. Those will be next year’s plants. You want to leave the short pieces of old stems to mark where the plants are so you won’t damage the new shoots over the winter. If your plants have become crowded, late fall is a good time to dig and divide them, then replant the strongest plants back into well-prepared soil.

Dear Neil: How far away from a house should a Shumard red oak be planted? I don’t want to cause any kind of structural or sewer problems.

A: The tree’s roots won’t “seek out” the sewer lines like they might have in the days of the old slip-tile lines. Solid PVC pipes don’t have joints that allow root penetration. Your main concern with them would be root growth that might crush the pipes. Keeping trees 15 to 20 feet away from sewers and concrete should be adequate. My other concern would be with tree branches rubbing the roofing. With a one-story home you’d want to be at least 15 feet back. With a two-story house you would want to give more room — 20 to 25 feet would be great. That also would help with leaf accumulation in gutters and roofing valleys.

Dear Neil: Can I use a pre-emergent weedkiller to keep nutgrass from coming back next spring? It has been a real problem in part of my backyard.

A: Nutsedge (not a true grass) is a perennial weed. That means that it’s coming back from its root system (the nut-like swellings) and not specifically from seeds. Pre-emergent herbicides work only on seeds as they try to germinate, so your answer is no. However, we do have two post-emergent products that will help you. The original Image was introduced 25 years ago to control nutsedge in existing turf without harming the lawn. It may slow the growth of the grass a bit, but it will cut the population of the nutsedge dramatically. It must be applied two times 30 days apart, with both treatments falling between May 15 and September 15. It works gradually, but it does work. All the necessary instructions are on the label. Commercial lawn care people frequently use another product called Sedgehammer. It’s less often seen where consumer products are sold, but it’s also dependable.