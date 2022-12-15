Neil Sperry column: Devil’s ivy isn’t devilish when it comes to repotting

Dear Neil: I have a pot of devil’s ivy that was given to me at a company party (centerpiece). It has now produced runners that are longer than the table it’s sitting on. Can I clip them and root them to get a new pot?

A: Yes, easily. Take lengths of stems with 3-4 leaves each. It helps if they have growing tips at their ends, but that’s not a requirement. There are a couple of good ways to get them started. You can either plant them directly into shallow 6-inch pots, 5 or 6 cuttings per pot, or you can put them into a glass of water for 6-8 weeks. Put it in a bright spot out of direct sunlight on a countertop indoors. They will soon develop roots, at which point you can pot them up into that same 6-inch pot, multiple plants per pot. Use a loose, highly organic planting soil.

Dear Neil: I have a live oak tree in my front yard. It is surrounded in all directions by Asian jasmine groundcover. The past two years, the oak has lost all its leaves in the jasmine. Do I have to remove the tree? The leaves and acorns are a mess.

A: Oh, my. That would be, in a plant guy’s opinion, extreme overreaction. Any tree that you plant there is going to have leaves that will fall at one point or another, and most will produce seeds as well. Live oaks are in rare air when it comes to Texas tree quality — just about the best. So, how can we save both the tree and your serenity? As a compromise, try mowing the jasmine bed in January or February. Set the mower at its very top setting, so that you’re mowing at 4 or 5 inches. It will take the groundcover back to somewhat leafless stem stubble the first time that you do it, but it will come back beautifully with the first warm days of spring. In successive years, the trim won’t be all that traumatic. That will get rid of the leaves that are still there, and it will give you a low, smooth groundcover surface from which a good blower will easily propel the leaves out onto the lawn, where you can mow and bag them for use as mulch. The live oak is worth fighting for!

Dear Neil: I have a large bed of purple fountaingrass. Should I cut it back to the ground now that it has turned brown? In fact, will it come back next spring?

A: Purple fountaingrass is an annual in all but the warmest parts of South Texas. That’s not a huge issue for most of us, because it allows us to vary our plantings from one season to the next. If it’s in a protected spot where you think it might come back, trimming the browned leaves off now (as I’d recommend for almost all perennial types of ornamental grasses) will lessen the likelihood of a fire starting in the dead foliage. Call me paranoid, but I’ve always worried about the dried grass blades whenever dry spells hit during the winter.

Dear Neil: I’ve been given a potted amaryllis as a gift. It’s blooming beautifully, but I can’t see it growing in that pot in that box for very long. What do I do with it? Can I set it into the garden?

A: Those are tropical bulbs that typically bloom following dry spells in their native homes. But, because they are tropical, they can’t handle much cold. Successes growing them outdoors in Texas really tie specifically to the lowest temperatures they encounter. They’ll usually freeze and die in the northern half of Texas unless they’re protected during extreme cold. In South Texas, they’re more dependable. However, many people have even better luck just leaving them in 7- or 8-inch pots. Even though your plant will finish blooming soon after the holidays, you’ll want to allow the foliage to grow through the spring and summer. Then, to simulate dry spells in your plant’s native home, lay the pot on its side for 6 or 7 weeks in late summer and early fall. The leaves will shrivel and dry. Then in early October take the plant out of its pot and replant it, perhaps back into the very same pot, into fresh potting soil. Put the pot back in the upright position and water it deeply. Keep the plant moist and bright all fall, and most years it will bloom again soon after Thanksgiving. And, just for the record, this plant shouldn’t be confused with “hardy amaryllis,” the heirloom Texas bulb that’s more commonly called St. Joseph lily. That handsome perennial grows outdoors in most of the state, blooming bright cherry-red in mid-spring each year.

Dear Neil: I notice that my compost pile isn’t very warm. I thought they were supposed to be steamy in the winter. Have I done something wrong? Does that mean I won’t be able to use it in February when I get my garden ready?

A: When organic matter decomposes, it does give off heat. If it’s a type of organic matter that breaks down really quickly, such as manure, cotton burs or shredded tree leaves, it can be very hot — too hot to insert your hand. On the other hand, large wood chips and tree leaves that haven’t been shredded often decay much more slowly. So, much of it depends on what you’re trying to compost. If you think your pile should be working more actively, try adding one cup of lawn fertilizer (no “weed-and-feed” herbicides, please) per cubic yard of compost. Turn the pile with a spading fork to blend the nutrients uniformly into the mix. Keep the pile moist and cover it with a piece of black polyethylene plastic to absorb the sun’s warming rays.