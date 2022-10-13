Neil Sperry column: Be careful not to allow weedy grass to invade lawns

Dear Neil: How can I bring this weedy grass under control?

A: This awful thing is KR bluestem, brought in for the King Ranch almost 100 years ago as a forage grass. It’s still used for grazing, so if you Google it you’ll find references for how farmers can get it to grow better. Meanwhile, we gardeners are pulling our hair out because we can’t pull the weed out. It’s a densely rooted perennial that seeds itself freely. Dig out the clumps before they get any thicker. Take the best possible care of your lawn so the turfgrass will crowd it out. If you get an area with an especially dense stand of it, you can kill it with a glyphosate-only herbicide (no other active ingredient). It will kill the KR bluestem, but it will also kill bermuda, St. Augustine, zoysia and other turfgrasses. Stick with a product that contains only glyphosate and apply it while the weed is growing actively next spring. You won’t have any herbicide residue left in the soil. You’ll be able to replant new sod within a few weeks of your application.

Dear Neil: Trumpetvine is taking over my backyard. It’s growing up into my trees. How can I kill it down to its roots?

A: Cut off the large “mother” trunks near the ground in March or early April. Drill into the stumps with a pencil-sized bit making several holes to serve as “reservoirs” for weedkiller concentrate. Fill them with a broadleafed weedkiller (containing 2,4-D and not the glyphosate mentioned in my first answer). Let it soak into the wood of the stump, then refill them the following day. You will probably also have sprouts coming up in your lawn. They’ll be originating off the tethering roots from the original plant. You can try spraying them with the same broadleafed weedkiller mixed at the recommended strength. Apply it while they are growing most actively in mid- or late spring. Several applications one month apart may be needed. You may decide it’s easier simply to use a sharpshooter spade to dig them out of moist soil manually.

Dear Neil: What is wrong with our Shumard red oaks? What can we do to get them to look better?

A: This may be a minor fungal leaf spot that has developed as the plants have been weakened by the heat and drought. However, two other things concern me. I don’t see that you have wrapped this tree’s trunk. That is essential for new red oaks, maples and Chinese pistachios to protect them from the sun’s scorching rays. And of even more concern to me: the leaves on this tree don’t look exactly right for a Shumard red oak. If you bought it from a local independent retail nursery, then that probably wouldn’t be the case, but if it came from a national chain store where it might have been bought by a buyer in another state, it may be a type of oak that isn’t as well suited to your part of the Southwest. It’s very difficult to tell from a photo. I’d suggest you discuss it with the nursery.

Dear Neil: The hollies in front of our home have grown nicely over the past 20 years, but we now want to trim them down to half their current size so that we can once again see the railing on the front porch. Would that be detrimental to them, and if not, when would be the best time to do it?

A: Hollies are quite forgiving. I’ve seen them pruned by that much in mid-winter and come back beautifully the following spring. But you wouldn’t want to do that many times because it’s almost like you’re punishing them for growing successfully. Do the pruning with hand tools so you won’t leave unsightly scars. Sculpt and tailor them and leave foliage in place so they will have leaves to nurse them along. (Your home is lovely. I know the landscaping makeover is going to be a success.)

Dear Neil: Between the drought and the brutal heat we’ve been left with a lot of thatchy, dead areas in our St. Augustine. What’s the best way to deal with this? Should we rake it up, or will the surviving grass grow into it come spring?

A: You’ve left out the source of a majority of St. Augustine problems that I’ve observed across Texas: chinch bugs. They moved in just as the heat and drought arrived, so people forgot to check for them – or to hold them responsible. The grass will grow back slowly if you opt to wait it out, but you can certainly speed it along if you dig and replant plugs from the healthier parts of your yard. April would be the best time to do so.