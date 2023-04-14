When we were kids, I hardly noticed Andy’s crutches. Growing up in the church, I spent as much time with him playing outside as I did with my parents worshipping in the sanctuary. But what I always noticed first when I was with Andy was not his disabilities; it was his contagious joy. If cracking jokes and laughing so unabashedly as to disarm even the most rigid adult of their seriousness could be counted as a spiritual gift, Andy was gifted with that charisma beyond apostolic measure. I recall it always being a blessing to be in the circle of his affection.

But as we got older, my outlook shifted. Andy’s disabilities became more glaring to me. Seeing him, I would first notice his wheelchair rather than his energetic conversation. I looked at the ramp to the driver’s seat of his car and the spinner knob on his steering wheel as challenges for him to battle. Consequently, I interpreted his charismatic joy as something inspiring; as if being disabled was a thorn so painful for him to endure that his happiness was something for nondisabled people like me to look at and say, “Isn’t he amazing!”

What happened? Why did I start seeing him differently? In short, I absorbed ableism.

Ableism is a pervasive social construct that, if left unchallenged, we internalize and accept. On their self-titled blog, Talila A. Lewis, defines ableism as “a system that places value on people’s bodies and minds based on societally constructed ideas of normalcy, intelligence, excellence and productivity.” Dr. Amy Kenny, a disabled scholar and Shakespeare lecturer, calls it “the belief that disabled people are less valuable or less human than our nondisabled counterparts.” Ableism informs our way of seeing one another where being nondisabled is the gold standard, and disabilities are a problem to be fixed.

Andy is not a problem to be fixed. Who he is isn’t a challenge to be overcome. Andy is an unmistakable child of God made in God’s image. And he bears that divine image as he is, as a disabled person. It is not his uniquely made self that needs fixing; it is my ableist outlook — our ableist outlook — that needs repenting. As Kenny writes in her book, "My Body is Not a Prayer Request: Disability Justice in the Church," “Disability unveils God’s work to the community, if only people are wiling to receive it.”

Kenny cites a 2018 poll that “found that 67 percent of people feel ‘uncomfortable’ talking to a disabled person.” That says everything about our ableist discomfort, and nothing about disabled people. Kenny points out, “Disabled people make up about 25 percent of the U.S. population, and 15 percent of the global population, yet we still make the majority of our neighbors uncomfortable, simply by existing. The fact that a disabled person makes two-thirds of us uncomfortable exposes the need for deeper healing.”

Repentance means “to change direction,” literally to change one’s mind; and repentance from ableism leads to deeper healing that our faith communities need if we hope to have anything to say about God’s communal salvation — God’s healing of the whole world.

Disabled people do not need fixing. That is a toxic theology that has nothing to do with salvation. It is the belief that disabled people are abnormal and need “special treatment” to fit in that needs to adjust, because in the kingdom of God everyone is equally necessary and beloved, regardless of our ability. We simply need to change how we see one another, and for that outlook to be based not on passively accepted ableism, but on actively pursued love; for when we love one another as we are all equally loved by God, we can be more open to God’s saving work to a community that needs deep healing.

The church where I am fortunate to serve is A2A — Accessible to All — our denomination’s terminology for “congregations that have completed the Accessible to All process and thereby made the commitment to be physically and attitudinally welcoming of people with disabilities.” But while our church has done things like making large print bulletins available and adding accessibility doors and ramps, the work of dismantling ableism is not a checklist to complete; it is faithful work that requires ongoing attention to the practices we value, including the language we use.

At the start of our worship services, instead of saying, “Please stand,” the person at the pulpit invites us to “rise in body or in spirit.” This simple change in language is a hospitable way for those of us who cannot physically stand to be included in that communal act of praising God. Good enough, right? Not for the faithful church member who pointed out recently that when we sing the opening hymn we are instructed to “remain standing.” “Instead of saying ‘remain standing,’” he suggested, “we should be invited to ‘remain as you are,’ or something like that.” Honestly, his suggestion sounded weird to me. It even made me a little uncomfortable. But then I asked myself why that was.

Now we are invited to “remain as you are as we sing the opening hymn,” and we all get it. It’s a simple reminder that we all bear the image of God, whether we are physically standing or not. Witnessing to that truth of our unique personhood and giftedness in God’s image is the hopeful salve our faith communities can offer to a world in need of deep healing.