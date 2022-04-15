Faith Calendar: April 16

SUNDAY

First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held and a Spanish service is offered at 11. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have in-person worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has an outdoor service in the church parking lot at 7:30 a.m., followed by a fellowship breakfast and in-person service at 10 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, will hold a 10:30 a.m. in-person service at Bee Creek Park Pavilion, 1900 Anderson St, College Station (mask encouraged) and a 6 p.m. virtual worship service. Links found on brazos-uu.org/calendar.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station will worship in person at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have an in-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.

First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional service at 8:45 a.m., an Easter egg drop from a helicopter at 10:40 a.m., followed by contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a traditional in-person service at 8 a.m. and in-person and online services on Facebook and YouTube at 10:45 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have in-person worship services at 9 and 11 a.m., the latter of which will be streamed at the church’s website friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will have a breakfast at 10 a.m., followed by an in-person service at 10:30. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in person and online at 10:45 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.

St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave. in College Station, holds Sunday Mass at 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. aggiecatholic.org.

Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station, will hold sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., a traditional service at 8, a contemporary service at 9:30 and a blended service at 11. christ-umc.org.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have in-person services at 8 and 10:30 a.m., the latter aired on Facebook and YouTube. stthomasbcs.org.

Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, has an in-person and livestreamed service at 9:30 a.m. peacelutheranbcs.org.

A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Dr. in College Station, has traditional services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and a contemporary service at 9:45 a.m. am-umc.org.

Antioch Community Church, 1803 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan, has an in-person and online worship service at 10 a.m. antiochcs.org.

Grace Bible Church, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan, has services at 9 and 11 a.m. at each of its five campuses in Bryan and College Station. The Midtown campus’ 11 a.m. service is in Spanish. grace-bible.org.

Church of the Nazarene, 2122 E. William Joel Bryan Pkwy in Bryan, has an in-person service at 10 a.m. bryannazarene.com.

College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road in Bryan, has an in-person service at 9:30 a.m. chag.org.

Restoration Church Bryan, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan, has an in-person service at 9:30 a.m. restorationbryan.com.

Hillcrest Baptist Church, 4220 Boonville Road in Bryan, worships in person at 10:30 a.m. hillcrestfamily.org.

Brethren Church of Bryan/College Station, 2650 Earl Rudder Fwy in College Station, has an in-person service at 10:30 a.m. brethrenchurchofbcs.com.

Bethel Lutheran Church, 4221 Boonville Road in Bryan, has Easter services at 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. blbcs,org.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 2700 Villa Maria Road in Bryan, has an in-person service at 10 a.m. stlukesbcs.org.