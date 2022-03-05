Western world's stories begin with the Book of Genesis

The Genesis creation stories are timeless. They reflect both an ancient and a modern worldview. Genesis expresses our fears and hopes, our stresses and creativity, our emotions and our aspirations. To know Genesis, to struggle with Genesis, is to struggle to know oneself and one’s place in the world. Each of the book’s accounts teaches us something, not only about our world and Jewish history but also about ourselves. For example, reading the book’s first chapters we cannot help but ask questions such as: Who are we? What is our purpose in life? What makes us special? Genesis’ tales are humanity’s story, each vignette contains a universal truth. Each vignette reflects who we are as a people.

Our human story begins with what should be a simple phrase: Braysheet bara Elokim et ha’shmayim v’et ha’aretz. The usual translation is: “In the beginning God created the heavens/sky and the Earth.” Is that translation correct? Is the meaning of the first word “B’raysheet: “in the beginning of” or do we read the word as: “Birsheet” meaning “In a beginning?” The difference is profound. If the meaning is the former then this is the first act of creation; if it is the latter then our world is the product of other worlds. In the latter case, is the text hinting that we are far from alone in multiple universes filled with continuous deaths and births? Genesis’ second word, the verb “barah” means to create out of absolutely nothing. How does something come from nothing? What is nothing? Is nothing a something or the absence of a “something”? Reading the Hebrew text, we have to ask if the universe is not a mere accident, but the result of a purposeful act that has both beginning and end or are we are here by accident and without purpose?