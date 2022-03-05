Western world's stories begin with the Book of Genesis

Last month, we examined the sociology of “stories.” We asked questions such as: Why do stories provide us with cultural insights and how are stories the vehicles that allow ethnic groups, cultures and nations to transmit their values to future generations?
Stories can be both fact or fiction or both. Some stories appear to be fiction and become facts, others appear to be facts and become fictions. An example of the transitory nature of stories might be those that deal with creation and the meaning of humanity’s place in the universe. Although there are multiple and conflicting hypotheses regarding the creation of the universe such as the “Big Bang Theory,” “Darwinism” or “Intelligent Design,” none has been proven conclusively correct and often these hypotheses provoke more questions than answers. Some people have argued that creation is a single act, while mystics have presented the hypothesis that creation is a continual process where “universes” are born to die, and then born again.
People have long been fascinated not only by creation stories but also about our place in the universe. Are we alone? Does life exist beyond this earth and if so what does it tell us about our role in creation? Humanity also has long questioned the existence of life on other planets. Scientists and philosophers, writers and theologians have asked questions such as: Does extraterrestrial life exist? Does extraterrestrial life resemble life as we know it? If there is life, is it intelligent life or merely simplistic cells that can reproduce? We have also questioned how life began. Did it start here on earth, or did life come to this planet via space aliens arriving on our planet from other worlds? On a still deeper level we often wonder exactly what is life and when did or does it begin? These questions are so haunting that last year (2021) the United States government released a series of documents regarding Unidentified Flying Objects or UFOs.
These conflicting stories leave us with multiple questions such as: If the Big Bang is the point of creation, where did it occur? Did creation occur outside of creation or in another dimension? Is creation only three dimensional or do we who live in a three-dimensional universe also share other dimensional universes, universes that we are simply unable to comprehend? In a like manner, is human life simply a series of haphazard mistakes or is there a Creator who purposely created life? Science teaches us the “how” but does not enter into the philosophical “why”? These creation tales fill in these lacunae; they address the “why” found within the “how”.
These universal questions about which philosophers, theologians, and scientists have debated and pondered touch our very raison d’être. They go both to the heart of physics and to the very essence of the human soul. Because these are universal questions we find that cultures around the world have asked these same questions and their explanations teach us not only about their answers but also about their values. A culture’s creation legends and hypotheses offer insights into that society’s cultural morality and values.
Jewish culture has its creation stories. Unlike the creation stories of other ancient peoples, the Jewish creation story is the one that much of the Western world shares. These stories are the Western world’s foundation stories. It is from these stories that we have the idea of a seven-day week. It is upon these creation stories that the concept of ecology rests, and it is from these stories that we have determined that human beings are special unique creatures; creatures that are not gods but share a creative power with God. It is from these stories that our legal system was born and the realization that human beings are to be our planet’s stewards.
We start our journey through the Biblical stories with these fundamental stories. These stories are not meant to be the “hows” and the “whats” of science, but the “whys” of philosophical ethics. Their purpose is to establish what it means to be human within the framework of the human story we call history. These are the stories that begin with the world’s pre-history and continue through the founding of Abraham’s family and his offsprings’ transformation into the Jewish people. We find these foundation stories in the Bible’s first book, known in English translation as the Book of Genesis. In Hebrew the name is: “Sefer B’raysheet” meaning either: “The book In the Beginning” or “The Book in a Beginning.” The original Hebrew leaves open the question: was there one or multiple beginnings and beginnings of what?
The Bible’s first stories are so simple as to be profoundly complex. These stories speak to us from both a universal and personal perspective. They are the places where the “I” joins the “we.”
Genesis is not an easy book. Its straightforwardness hides its insightfulness, and its matter-of-factness makes it all the more difficult to understand. To make the book even more challenging it is almost impossible to begin to understand the depth of Genesis in a foreign language. To read it without a good grasp of the Hebrew language, and Jewish culture, is to experience nothing more than a mere whiff of its bouquet of wisdom hidden in its complexity of thought.
The Genesis creation stories are timeless. They reflect both an ancient and a modern worldview. Genesis expresses our fears and hopes, our stresses and creativity, our emotions and our aspirations. To know Genesis, to struggle with Genesis, is to struggle to know oneself and one’s place in the world. Each of the book’s accounts teaches us something, not only about our world and Jewish history but also about ourselves. For example, reading the book’s first chapters we cannot help but ask questions such as: Who are we? What is our purpose in life? What makes us special? Genesis’ tales are humanity’s story, each vignette contains a universal truth. Each vignette reflects who we are as a people.
Our human story begins with what should be a simple phrase: Braysheet bara Elokim et ha’shmayim v’et ha’aretz. The usual translation is: “In the beginning God created the heavens/sky and the Earth.” Is that translation correct? Is the meaning of the first word “B’raysheet: “in the beginning of” or do we read the word as: “Birsheet” meaning “In a beginning?” The difference is profound. If the meaning is the former then this is the first act of creation; if it is the latter then our world is the product of other worlds. In the latter case, is the text hinting that we are far from alone in multiple universes filled with continuous deaths and births? Genesis’ second word, the verb “barah” means to create out of absolutely nothing. How does something come from nothing? What is nothing? Is nothing a something or the absence of a “something”? Reading the Hebrew text, we have to ask if the universe is not a mere accident, but the result of a purposeful act that has both beginning and end or are we are here by accident and without purpose?
The Genesis tales teach us universal truths about morality and ethics, the need to protect the earth and dignify each human being as a special point of existence in the unending act of creation. The Bible’s first book forces us to question if we suffer from the arrogance of certainty or can we move to a sense of positive humility? Might it be that so many of the world’s current problems stem from our ignorance of the wisdom found in Genesis’ stories?
I wrote this prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I know that all of us pray for the return of God’s gift of shalom, peace and that the Ukrainian people might live in freedom.
Peter Tarlow is the rabbi emeritus at Texas A&M Hillel Foundation in College Station. He is a chaplain for the College Station Police Department and teaches at the Texas A&M College of Medicine.