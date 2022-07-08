Ted Foote: Stars are evidence of God’s love

The past few days I’ve been thinking about Scripture, stars in the night sky, songs and all of God’s people.

During the Fourth of July weekend this year, on Sunday I began a five-day experience with 140 junior high students and 40 adult sponsors at a camp in the Texas Hill Country west of Kerrville. The theme for this past week’s conference was, “Love the Lord your God with all of your heart, soul, mind and strength, and your neighbor as yourself” (Deuteronomy 6:4; Leviticus 19:18; and Mark 12;29-31).

Conference leaders explored with the youth and local church sponsors what this teaching means for our lives as individuals and communities. Each evening, “vespers” are conducted on the conference center tennis court with participants, in silence, lying or sitting in the darkness. This past week after darkness fell, the moon was visible as a crescent and the stars sparkled in a mostly clear sky, calling to mind June Hershey’s words set to Don Swander’s tune in 1941-42: “The stars at night are big and bright deep in the heart of Texas.”

The writers of sacred texts mention the stars multiple times. Among those references are: (1) Psalm 8, verses 3 and 4: “O Lord, I look in the heavens at the moon and stars you have established;” (2) Psalm 136:9: “The moon and the stars illuminate the night, evidence of your steadfast love, O Lord;” and (3) First Corinthians 15:41: “There is one glory of the sun, another of the moon, and another of the stars, with even each star differing from the others.”

On July Fourth there was no fireworks display at the camp, due to the burn ban this month in western Kerr County. With no sound of fireworks echoing across any of the rural acreage, I forgot it was Independence Day until I was lying on my back on that tennis court staring in silence at the stars and moon above in the darkness.

At some point, from another site on the grounds where a different camping group had gathered, I faintly heard amplifiers broadcasting Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song, “God Bless the USA,” including the words, “I thank my lucky stars to be living here today, ’cause the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take that away.”

“Oh, it’s July Fourth,” I thought to myself. Then the worship leader at the tennis court began to sing the second stanza of William W. Reid Jr.’s 1958 lyrics set to the hymn tune, “Finlandia” — “My country’s skies are bluer than the ocean, and sunlight beams on clover-leaf and pine. But other lands have sunlight too, and clover, and skies are everywhere as blue as mine. So hear my song, O God of all the nations, a song of peace for their land and for mine.”

As we left the tennis court with flashlights creating helpful but limited illumination, I thought: “It was good to hear “God Bless the USA” at a distance. It was really good to hear up close, “This Is My Song, O God of All the Nations,” beneath skies containing sun, moon and stars, which span above all peoples of God’s entire world.