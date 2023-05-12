During my elementary school years in the very early 1960s, one Mother’s Day our extended family on my mother’s side was gathered for lunch at my maternal grandparents’ small home on their farm.

While my grandmother, mother, and two aunts were clearing the table and washing and drying dishes, I returned to the kitchen for a cookie on my way to the backyard. The women in the kitchen seemed engaged in light conversation, when I heard the word “weight” mentioned. Suddenly one of my aunts teared up and bolted for her farmhouse bedroom.

As a 6- or 7-year-old, I was not certain what caused the change from a seemingly light and cordial conversation into a deeply personal and tearful reaction. I remember my eyes, in that moment, feeling oversized, as my mother and my other aunt hurriedly apologized to my aunt who left the kitchen in tears, my grandmother still holding a plate and the dish towel with which she was drying the plate.

I did not linger, though, judging this was absolutely the time to get to the backyard, thinking (cookie in hand), “I do not know how everyday in life is, but Mother’s Day seems to be a sensitive time.”

Twenty years later, when I was an associate pastor, my colleague – the church’s pastor – on the Tuesday following Mother’s Day received a note from a member of the church (who was a clinical psychologist) indicating her deep disappointment and hurt that he had not spoken enough about the theme of Mother’s Day in his sermon two days before.

Again, I learned Mother’s Day is complicated – because life is complicated and people are sensitive. God, though, takes us seriously amid our sensitivities and unique perspectives, not to hunker down permanently with where and how we are, but to nudge us and prompt us toward health together through both a growing sense of self being made new and of community being made new.

If I have learned anything across the years related to Mother’s Day (and every other day), it would be: (1) Each of us – female, male, whoever – is important to and beloved by God; and (2) no one – female, male, whoever – is wise to presume how others will react.

Thus, sensitivity to the integrity of each person is the seedbed for our growing into healthy relationships and beloved community, as each one is God’s gift to every other one. Indeed, we experience brokenness in multiple experiences, but God’s healing over time is possible for all. We call this possibility “grace.”

This Mother’s Day weekend – and each day – we do well to remember about ourselves and others how, as individuals, in the words of the writer of Psalm 139:14, “I praise you, O God, for I am awesomely, wondrously made. Your work is wonderful; I know it very well.” Then there’s the declaration by the Apostle Paul (First Corinthians 13:8a), “God’s love never ends.”

Unfinished as we always are, that grace and love will always serve as the source of the “finishing touches” we continually need.