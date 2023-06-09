For the past 11 of my 16 years serving as pastor of Bryan’s First Presbyterian Church, I have had the privilege of writing a devotional, educational and opinion article on the Eagle's religion page every second Saturday of the month.

Approaching retirement at the end of this July, I thank The Eagle and the handful of editors to whom I’ve sent submissions. I thank readers across the area for feedback and related conversations. Our faith and citizenship journeys vary, yet continue as chapter by chapter unfolds in each one’s life and through our life as a wider and diverse community.

With Flag Day (June 14) upcoming, I’ll close my series of these religion page submissions with an adapted and edited prayer by President Franklin Roosevelt during a nationally broadcast radio talk, from June 14, 1942, as the war in the Pacific was gaining momentum, following the attack on Pearl Harbor six months before and the Allies’ important victory related to the Midway Islands the week prior.

“O God, this earth is but a small planet in the great universe. Yet, if we choose, it can be a planet unvexed by war, untroubled by hunger or fear, undivided by senseless distinctions of race, color, or theory. Grant us courage and foreseeing to begin this task today, so that our children and all who follow us may be proud of the human race in every place and future.

“Your spirit in us has awakened. Your spirit in us has gone forth. There is so much for which we should be grateful; yet we also pray your continuing aid and help for one and all — self, family, friends, colleagues, strangers — that from your care and steadfastness, wholeness and love would rise up within each one.

“Grant us the wisdom and the vision to comprehend the greatness of the human spirit that suffers and endures so hugely for a sacred goal beyond each person’s own brief span. We are — all of us — children of Earth. Grant us the simple knowledge that: If our brothers and sisters are oppressed, then we are oppressed; if they hunger, we hunger; if their freedom is taken away, our freedom is not secure.

“Grant us a common faith, that human beings — your people — shall know bread and peace, that each one shall know justice and righteousness, freedom and security, an equal opportunity and an equal chance to do one’s best, not only in our own lands, but throughout the world.

“And in that faith, let us march, march toward the world, which you bless and call us to share in building. Amen.”